'This is the real man': Husband dances to cheer wife in labour, wholesome hospital video wins hearts

The short clip features a man dancing beside his wife's hospital bed to comfort her.

A wholesome video of a man dancing for his wife in the labour room to distract her from pain has delighted the internet.

The short clip features a man dancing beside his wife's hospital bed to comfort her. In the video, the man can be seen dancing and then lovingly kissing her forehead, which brought a smile to his wife's face.

The heartwarming video was shared a year ago on Instagram by Rajesh Rajan, with the caption, ''Labour Room fun time! Tension-free entertainment.''

Watch the viral video:

Social media reactions

As soon as the video resurfaced on social media, netizens started pouring their love and blessings.

One user wrote, 'I wish to have such a husband, he is more than a medicine.'

Another user said, ''This is the real man.''

A third user commented, ''Awww, how cute, ''

Another user wrote, ''She is so lucky to have a life partner like him.''

One user said, ''Either this, or nothing.''

Also read: Old video of man feeding beer to elephant goes viral, triggers online backlash