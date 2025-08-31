'This is the real man': Husband dances to cheer wife in labour, wholesome hospital video wins hearts

Aishwarya Rai, daughter Aaradhya Bachchan visit GSB Ganpati Pandal to seek Bappa's blessings - Watch viral video
VIRAL
The short clip features a man dancing beside his wife's hospital bed to comfort her.
A wholesome video of a man dancing for his wife in the labour room to distract her from pain has delighted the internet.
The short clip features a man dancing beside his wife's hospital bed to comfort her. In the video, the man can be seen dancing and then lovingly kissing her forehead, which brought a smile to his wife's face.
The heartwarming video was shared a year ago on Instagram by Rajesh Rajan, with the caption, ''Labour Room fun time! Tension-free entertainment.''
As soon as the video resurfaced on social media, netizens started pouring their love and blessings.
One user wrote, 'I wish to have such a husband, he is more than a medicine.'
Another user said, ''This is the real man.''
A third user commented, ''Awww, how cute, ''
Another user wrote, ''She is so lucky to have a life partner like him.''
One user said, ''Either this, or nothing.''
