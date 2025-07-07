'This is the real accomplishment': Indian techie fulfils dream, takes parents on their first international trip to Las Vegas

The video begins with his parents boarding a plane, their first trip out of their hometown.

An Indian techie shared his story in an emotional video that has now gone viral. The clip, posted by Amit Kashyap on Instagram, features excerpts from his parents' first trip to Las Vegas.

In his words, the trip was not for the glitz of Las Vegas, but to fulfil the silent promises he had once made to himself.

The video begins with his parents boarding a plane, their first trip out of their hometown. It then shows them flying through the bustling streets and iconic landmarks of Las Vegas.

Each clip had a heartwarming message from Amit. One frame read, "Today I brought my parents to Las Vegas to show them what their sacrifice has built." Another read, "They never left their hometown, but they raised a son who dared to dream big."

In the next part, Amit wrote, "This trip is not about Vegas. It's about silently fulfilling the promises I made to myself." And the reel ended on a touching note: "For years, they lived a life without asking for anything. Now, I will make sure they live a life they never imagined."

The caption of the video post read, "From a small town to the skyline of Las Vegas."

Watch the video here:

Social media users could not stop themselves from appreciating the move. One user said, "Middle-class boy, billion-class dream. Thanks for bringing a smile to my face." Another user commented, "Glad you took them to Las Vegas. But they are just happy to be with you."

One user wrote, "Seeing the joy on their faces made my day," while another wrote, "I don't know you personally but I felt proud of you after watching this. It's every kid's dream. Glad you made it."

One user summed up his point by saying, "It is your hard work and your parents' support that has brought you here, and now you are showing them what their son has achieved."

See the comments here:

In the end, it was not the horizon line of Las Vegas that mattered, but the smile on his parents' faces. Success feels complete only when it is shared with those who laid its foundation.

Also read: World's first Ferrari-themed restaurant began as canteen, features Ferrari-themed dishes, built as tribute to...; located in...