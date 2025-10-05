Add DNA as a Preferred Source
VIRAL

THIS is the only train in India that serves breakfast, lunch and dinner for FREE to every passenger, not Rajdhani Express, Vande Bharat, it is..., it runs between...

The train provides free breakfast, lunch, and dinner to passengers during its 33-hour journey, which covers nearly 2,000 kilometers and includes 39 stops. Read here to know more about this train.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Oct 05, 2025, 06:54 AM IST

Indian Railways facilitates approximately 2.5 crore passenger journeys daily, utilizing more than 13,000 trains that include express, mail, and luxury services. Within this extensive network, the Sachkhand Express (Train No. 12715) distinguishes itself by providing complimentary meals to all passengers.

Sachkhand Express operates between which two cities?

The Sachkhand Express runs between Nanded in Maharashtra and Amritsar in Punjab, two significant cities for the Sikh community. The route links Sri Hazur Sahib Gurudwara in Nanded, the site where Guru Gobind Singh Ji, the 10th Sikh Guru, passed away in 1708, with the sacred Sri Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple) in Amritsar.

Sachkhand Express serves free food to every passenger from last 29 years

In contrast to most trains where passengers must purchase or bring their meals, the Sachkhand Express offers complimentary, home-style meals to all travelers, a tradition upheld for the past 29 years. The train provides free breakfast, lunch, and dinner to passengers during its 33-hour journey, which covers nearly 2,000 kilometers and includes 39 stops.

Instead of requiring passengers to buy food, the Sachkhand Express has volunteers from Gurudwaras serve langar, a traditional community meal, at six key stations: New Delhi, Bhopal, Parbhani, Jalna, Aurangabad, and Marathwada. The meals consist of simple, home-cooked dishes such as kadhi-chawal, chole, dal, khichdi, and vegetable curries, including aloo-patta gobhi.

Passengers are asked to bring their own utensils 

Travelers on the Sachkhand Express are encouraged to bring their own eating utensils, as meals are served at select stops and are meant to be consumed on the train.

The provision of these meals is entirely without charge, made possible through the generosity of donations to the Gurudwaras that organise the service. Every passenger, regardless of their class of travel, from sleeper to AC, benefits from this service. Passengers are kindly asked to carry their own plates or bowls for enjoying the langar during their trip.

The Sachkhand Express is more than just a way to get from one place to another; it's a traveling embodiment of faith, service, and the spirit of community.

