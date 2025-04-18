So while it may not have hospitals or babies, the country remains one of the most unique and fascinating places in the world.

It might be hard to believe, but there is a country in the world that has no hospitals at all. Even more surprising, no child has been born there for almost 96 years. That country is Vatican City — the smallest country in the world and the heart of the Roman Catholic Church, according to reports.

Vatican City was established as an independent nation on February 11, 1929. Since then, not a single childbirth has taken place within its borders. And the reason isn’t poverty or lack of development — it's more about the city’s purpose and size.

Home to the Pope and key members of the Roman Catholic Church, Vatican City has turned down multiple proposals to build hospitals. Instead, all medical needs are handled just outside its borders in Rome, Italy. Since the Vatican is located right in the center of Rome, residents can easily access top-quality healthcare nearby.

One major reason for not having hospitals could be the country’s tiny size. Vatican City is just 0.49 square kilometers (0.19 square miles) and has a population of around 882 people. With such a small area and population, the need for a hospital within the city itself may not be justified.

Because of this, pregnant women who live in Vatican City go to hospitals in Rome, which is why no children have been born in the Vatican since it became a country.

Despite its size, Vatican City attracts millions of tourists each year. However, this also means it deals with a high rate of petty crimes like pickpocketing and purse snatching — mostly committed by visitors.

Another interesting fact is that Vatican City also has the world’s smallest railway station — the Città Vaticano station. Built in 1933, it has only two tracks and is mostly used for transporting goods.

So while it may not have hospitals or babies, Vatican City remains one of the most unique and fascinating places in the world.