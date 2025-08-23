This is the only airport in the world to cater to railway, trains cross runway, it's located in...; know what makes it work

The world is full of unique places and one such place is an airport. What could be so unique about an airport? Surprisingly, it is the fact that an airport can incorporate railways too. Known for allowing passengers to travel with the fastest mode of travel, airports are built with efficiency. New Zealand’s Gisborne Airport has been developed to become one-of-a-kind transportation model as it not only accommodates flights but also trains as they actually cross its runway, seamlessly integrating rail and air travel like never before.

The world is full of unique places and one such place is an airport. What could be so unique about an airport? Surprisingly, it is the fact that an airport can incorporate railways too. Known for allowing passengers to travel with the fastest mode of travel, airports are built with efficiency. New Zealand’s Gisborne Airport has been developed to become one-of-a-kind transportation model as it not only accommodates flights but also trains as they actually cross its runway, seamlessly integrating rail and air travel like never before.

Why is New Zealand’s airport so unique?

The airport has done something beyond imagination. Located on the eastern coast of New Zealand’s North Island, the Gisborne Airport spreads across 160 hectares. It is built in such a way that the Palmerston North-Gisborne railway line intersects the main runway. This unique construction and building design must have taken accurate planning and synchronised coordination between air traffic and rail authorities to maintain efficiency while at the same time ensuring safety.

How flights and trains function simultaneously?

In an unusual way, Gisborne Airport allows the functioning of both aircraft and trains on the same stretch of the surface of the airport. However, the trains and flights do not run on the runway at the same time. How is this regulated? What happens is that when a plane is about to land or take off, the railway gives its trains a signal to halt. Conversely, the movement of flights is halted when a train crosses. But the trains that cross the runway are not any trains or regular trains, they are vintage steam trains which are meant to boost tourism that are allowed to function on the runway. 15 such trains function at the airport every year, especially during the summer season.

How is safety ensured?

To ensure overall safety, the runway that is shared between the flights and trains is an incredible work of teamwork and technical precision. Seamless communication taking place unhindered between air traffic controllers and railway operators ensures the smooth functioning of both transport systems. Many other airports have attempted the same set up like Wynyard Airport in Tasmania, Australia but Gisborne is the only airport where such experiment has worked out.

Gisborne Airport caters to over 150,000 passengers each year, with more than 60 weekly domestic flights. Its distinctive main runway is complemented by three additional grass runways.