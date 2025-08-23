Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

'Our policy is clear...': BCCI vice-president Rajiv Shukla breaks silence on Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli's ODI future amid retirement buzz

Jaishankar slams US tariffs based on Russian oil purchase: 'Arguments that have been used to target India...'

This is the only airport in the world to cater to railway, trains cross runway, it's located in...; know what makes it work

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: 5 Bollywood movies that captured true essence of Ganeshotsav with iconic, soulful scenes

Kangana Ranaut said NO to this Salman Khan film, another actress bagged the role, turning it into Rs 600 crore blockbuster

Tour bus carrying Indian nationals crashes on New York highway; 5 dead, dozens injured, investigation underway

Bigg Boss 19: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik and Awez-Najma to enter Salman Khan's show? Watch new promos

Meet Neha Byadwal, who is perfect example of 'beauty with brain,' failed UPSC exam three times, later became IAS with AIR..., her marksheet goes viral

UPSC Mains 2025 Results to be declared on..., check date, time, direct link

Alia Bhatt’s love for cooking to Salman Khan’s talent for painting: 6 Bollywood stars who pursue hobbies, interests beyond movies

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'Our policy is clear...': BCCI vice-president Rajiv Shukla breaks silence on Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli's ODI future amid retirement buzz

BCCI VP Rajiv Shukla breaks silence on Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli's ODI future

This is the only airport in the world to cater to railway, trains cross runway, it's located in...; know what makes it work

This is the only airport in the world to cater to railway, trains cross runway,

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: 5 Bollywood movies that captured true essence of Ganeshotsav with iconic, soulful scenes

5 Bollywood movies that captured true essence of Ganeshotsav

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar

OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu

National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in old age

National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in

From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments

From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket

HomeViral

VIRAL

This is the only airport in the world to cater to railway, trains cross runway, it's located in...; know what makes it work

The world is full of unique places and one such place is an airport. What could be so unique about an airport? Surprisingly, it is the fact that an airport can incorporate railways too. Known for allowing passengers to travel with the fastest mode of travel, airports are built with efficiency. New Zealand’s Gisborne Airport has been developed to become one-of-a-kind transportation model as it not only accommodates flights but also trains as they actually cross its runway, seamlessly integrating rail and air travel like never before.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Aug 23, 2025, 03:06 PM IST

This is the only airport in the world to cater to railway, trains cross runway, it's located in...; know what makes it work
New Zealand’s Gisborne Airport
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The world is full of unique places and one such place is an airport. What could be so unique about an airport? Surprisingly, it is the fact that an airport can incorporate railways too. Known for allowing passengers to travel with the fastest mode of travel, airports are built with efficiency. New Zealand’s Gisborne Airport has been developed to become one-of-a-kind transportation model as it not only accommodates flights but also trains as they actually cross its runway, seamlessly integrating rail and air travel like never before.

Why is New Zealand’s airport so unique?

The airport has done something beyond imagination. Located on the eastern coast of New Zealand’s North Island, the Gisborne Airport spreads across 160 hectares. It is built in such a way that the Palmerston North-Gisborne railway line intersects the main runway. This unique construction and building design must have taken accurate planning and synchronised coordination between air traffic and rail authorities to maintain efficiency while at the same time ensuring safety.

How flights and trains function simultaneously?

In an unusual way, Gisborne Airport allows the functioning of both aircraft and trains on the same stretch of the surface of the airport. However, the trains and flights do not run on the runway at the same time. How is this regulated? What happens is that when a plane is about to land or take off, the railway gives its trains a signal to halt. Conversely, the movement of flights is halted when a train crosses. But the trains that cross the runway are not any trains or regular trains, they are vintage steam trains which are meant to boost tourism that are allowed to function on the runway. 15 such trains function at the airport every year, especially during the summer season.

How is safety ensured?

To ensure overall safety, the runway that is shared between the flights and trains is an incredible work of teamwork and technical precision. Seamless communication taking place unhindered between air traffic controllers and railway operators ensures the smooth functioning of both transport systems. Many other airports have attempted the same set up like Wynyard Airport in Tasmania, Australia but Gisborne is the only airport where such experiment has worked out.

Gisborne Airport caters to over 150,000 passengers each year, with more than 60 weekly domestic flights. Its distinctive main runway is complemented by three additional grass runways. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
6 Bollywood movies that took us back to college days: From Student of the Year to Kuch Kuch Hota Hai
6 Bollywood movies that took us back to college days
Alia Bhatt’s fitness trainer Karan Sawhney says ‘sitting is the new smoking’; shares THESE 2 exercises to stay fit and active
Alia Bhatt’s fitness trainer Karan Sawhney says ‘sitting is the new smoking’; sh
When is Malayalam Vinayaka Chaturthi 2025? Check date, shubh muhurat, rituals and significance
When is Malayalam Vinayaka Chaturthi 2025? Check date, shubh muhurat, rituals an
Dhanashree Verma slams ex-husband Yuzvendra Chahal for calling their marriage 'fake': 'Just because I am not speaking...'
Dhanashree Verma slams ex-husband Yuzvendra Chahal for calling their marriage...
Stray Dog Attack in Kanpur: 21-year-old sustains facial injuries, undergoes 17 stitches after cheek splits into two
Stray Dog Attack in Kanpur: 21-year-old sustains facial injuries, undergoes 17..
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in old age
National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love
5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE