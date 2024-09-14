Twitter
This is the most secure building in world, is guarded by commandos, armoured vehicles, not White House, it is...

Established in 1936, this heavily fortified depository could be valued at over $300 billion

Shivam Verma

Updated : Sep 14, 2024, 08:41 PM IST

This is the most secure building in world, is guarded by commandos, armoured vehicles, not White House, it is...
Fort Knox, located in Kentucky, US, is one of the most secure buildings in the world and a symbol of US financial power. Established in 1936, this heavily fortified depository houses a significant portion of the US gold reserves, which could be valued at over $300 billion, according to reports.

The facility, covering around 1,09,000 acres, is known for its exceptional security measures. The building itself is relatively small, with the vault structure covering about 42,000 square feet. Fort Knox is protected by a 22-ton blast-proof door, reinforced steel walls, and advanced electronic systems. 

Military personnel and armoured vehicles guard the area, with nearby Fort Knox Army Base adding an extra layer of security and a separate runway for aircraft.

Since its operational start in 1937, Fort Knox has been a high-security site, originally chosen during the Great Depression to protect the US gold reserves. It has also stored valuable historical documents, such as the US Constitution, during World War II. Very few people have been allowed inside, and even the US President requires special permission for entry.

Fort Knox acts as a reserve to support the dollar in times of crisis.

