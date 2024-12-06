Oliver occupied the third spot, replacing George as one of the most favoured names for boys.

According to official data revealed on Thursday, Muhammad surpassed Noah to become the most common name for infant boys in England and Wales in 2023. According to the Office for National Statistics' yearly ranking, Muhammad had been in the top 10 most common names since 2016 and had placed second in 2022.

However, the top three most popular names in 2023 for baby girls - Olivia, Amelia and Isla - remains the same as previous year.

According to the ONS, kids called Reign and Saint after members of the Kardashian-Jenner family and a spike in those with names similar to pop artists like Billie Eilish seem to have been affected by the world of celebrity.

Nonetheless, it said that names like Charles, George, and Harry that are shared with members of the royal family were losing favour.