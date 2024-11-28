This movie is with a record-breaking 3-hour 20-minute runtime, promising blockbuster success and standout scenes.

Allu Arjun’s highly anticipated film Pushpa 2: The Rule, directed by Sukumar, is all set to hit theaters on December 5, and fans are already buzzing with excitement. Known as one of the most-awaited Indian films of the year, it promises a grand cinematic experience.

Reports reveal that Pushpa 2 could be one of the longest Indian movies in 2024. According to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), the movie has a final runtime of 3 hours and 20 minutes (200 minutes), which is close to Animal (3 hours and 21 minutes) and significantly longer than Kalki 2898 AD (3 hours and 1 minute). The CBFC has granted the film a U/A certificate after screening it and suggested only a few minor cuts and visual edits.

The star-studded cast of Pushpa 2 includes Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Dhanunjay, Rao Ramesh, Sunil, Anasuya Bharadwaj, and Ajay Ghosh, alongside Allu Arjun in the lead. With a runtime this long, Pushpa 2 is expected to deliver a larger-than-life cinematic experience, building on the massive success of its predecessor, Pushpa: The Rise.

Longest Film of the Year

Earlier this year, Kalki 2898 AD set the benchmark for long Indian films, grossing over ₹900 crore worldwide. The movie also became the highest-grossing Indian and Telugu film of 2024. Now, Pushpa 2 has a strong chance of continuing this trend, as movies with long runtimes have proven to perform exceptionally well at the box office.

Highlight Scene

One of the most anticipated moments in Pushpa 2 is the sequence set during the Jathara folk festival. Posters and teasers showcase Allu Arjun’s unique appearance, with the Gangamma Thalli Jathara sequence being described as the most powerful and memorable part of the film, according to CBFC members.

With its thrilling storyline, stellar performances, and extended runtime, Pushpa 2: The Rule is poised to become one of the biggest blockbusters of 2024. Fans are eagerly waiting to see what magic Allu Arjun brings to the screen this time!

