This Pakistan's largest shopping mall faced chaos during its grand opening due to a high-profile robbery.

Lucky One Mall which is located in Karachi, Sindh is the largest shopping mall in the country. The mall, covering an impressive 3.4 million square feet, was set to become a landmark in Karachi’s commercial landscape. However, instead of joy and excitement, chaos erupted as the ribbon-cutting ceremony took place, overshadowing what was supposed to be a historic occasion. In an unexpected turn of events, the much-anticipated grand opening of Lucky One Mall, Pakistan’s largest shopping center, took a dark turn when a high-profile robbery marred the celebrations.

Lucky One Mall is a 29-storey structure built on land that once belonged to Fazal Textile Mills. The mills, which originally produced ring-spun yarn, held a prime spot in Karachi’s expanding industrial estate. Recognizing its potential, the Yunus Brother Group purchased the land in 1987. This acquisition marked the beginning of its transformation into one of Pakistan's largest retail and entertainment destinations.

The idea for Lucky One Mall was first announced on October 8, 2008, as part of a collaboration between Yunus Brother Group and Lucky Textile Mills. Their goal was to turn the former industrial site into a luxurious hub for shopping, dining, and residential living. After years of planning and construction, the mall opened its doors in 2010 with a construction cost of $38 million (approximately Rs 315 crore). Its grand design includes a massive atrium, numerous brand outlets, and a spacious food court to cater to a wide variety of visitors.

Adding to its appeal, Lucky One Mall features Onederland, an indoor theme park with over 200 attractions spread across two levels, making it a favorite destination for families. The mall also boasts top international and local brands, including Carrefour, Hush Puppies, Bata, and Travel Mate.

Despite its grandeur and wide offerings, the opening day’s unfortunate robbery cast a shadow over the event, leaving visitors and officials concerned. Nevertheless, Lucky One Mall is expected to remain a prominent attraction in Karachi’s bustling commercial scene.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

