'This is such a beautiful...': Meghalaya teacher organises surprise ramp walk in class, wins hearts online

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Bigg Boss 19: Ashnoor Kaur ADMITS she rejected Salman Khan's show '3-4 times before', was 'not ready for it' due to..: 'Somebody’s outside public image..'

Make Your Social Media DMs More Engaging with Dreamina's AI Tools

From Street of Chennai to Wall Street, How Vijay Kumar Sridharan Became a Force to Reckon with in FinTechs of America

Hartalika Teej 2025: Send these 50 heartwarming wishes, quotes, greetings

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance gets Rs 48107 crore in just 5 days from...; emerges biggest winner among...

India remains defiant to US hours before additional tariffs come into force, says it would crude oil from...

Hartalika Teej 2025 Puja: Check shubh muhurat, puja vidhi, puja samagri for rituals

Meet beautiful actress who rejected IIT for cinema, earned fame, left films for corporate career, now leading Google as..., she is...

'Close to a real disaste...': Street turns into runway as hot air balloon makes sudden landing, WATCH

Aadhaar authentication mandatory to avail ESIC scheme benefits? Labour Ministry says...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Bigg Boss 19: Ashnoor Kaur ADMITS she rejected Salman Khan's show '3-4 times before', was 'not ready for it' due to..: 'Somebody’s outside public image..'

Bigg Boss 19: Ashnoor Kaur ADMITS she rejected Salman's show '3-4 times before'

Make Your Social Media DMs More Engaging with Dreamina's AI Tools

Make Your Social Media DMs More Engaging with Dreamina's AI Tools

From Street of Chennai to Wall Street, How Vijay Kumar Sridharan Became a Force to Reckon with in FinTechs of America

Chennai to Wall Street: Vijay Sridharan's FinTech Journey

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and

HomeViral

VIRAL

'This is such a beautiful...': Meghalaya teacher organises surprise ramp walk in class, wins hearts online

The children participated eagerly, confidently walking between the desks while their classmates applauded. Some showed off their talents while others danced or struck playful poses.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Aug 25, 2025, 04:41 PM IST

'This is such a beautiful...': Meghalaya teacher organises surprise ramp walk in class, wins hearts online
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

A school in Meghalaya is spreading joy online after a video of a fun and unique activity went viral. Filmed at St Dominic Savio Higher Secondary School in Garobadha, the video shows a teacher changing up the routine of his students. Instead of the regular studies, he organised a surprise ramp walk. Why? To boost the confidence of the students and make studying more fun.

The children participated eagerly, confidently walking between the desks while their classmates applauded. Some showed off their talents while others danced or struck playful poses.

A classroom session turns into a ramp walk

The caption of the video reads, "This is a beautiful example of how education doesn't always have to follow rigid frameworks. When teachers bring creativity and empathy to the classroom, they not only teach but also uplift children. Even something as small as a ramp walk can have a profound impact on a child's self-esteem, especially in their early years. We need more teachers who understand the power of joyful learning."

 

 

Social media response

One user wrote, "This is such a beautiful and powerful move."

Another user said, "They are giving me Phunsukh Wangdu feels."

A third user commented, "I did the same with my kids, but with the windows closed, lights off, with disco and flash lights, costumes and a small speaker. The best part is that no one in the school, not even the principal, knew about it. It was a secret mission, and it was very successful."

Another user wrote, "A small step. Those kids come back home very happy that day, they feel they can do anything."

Another user said, "This is how you make shy kids feel that they are being seen and respected."

Another commented, "These things are very important to develop confidence in kids so that they can face the audience when they are adults."

Also read: 'Tossed in the air about 20 feet...': Horrifying Video shows a Traffic Policeman being hit by a speeding Ertiga on Delhi Meerut Expressway—WATCH

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Exclusive | Bigg Boss 19: Awez Darbar REVEALS if he has cheated on ex Nagma Mirajkar, expects Salman Khan to..: 'Woh bahut smart ladki hai'
Exclusive | Bigg Boss 19: Awez Darbar REVEALS if he has cheated on ex Nagma
Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan reunite after 18 years for Priyadarshan’s...: 'Let’s get the haiwaniyat rolling'
Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan reunite after 18 years for Priyadarshan’s...
Rs 390 for Parle-G? Indians react to viral video of Indian snacks at Walmart US
Rs 390 for Parle-G? Indians react to viral video of Indian snacks at Walmart US
Anil Ambani denies allegations after CBI raids in bank fraud case, says 'he has been selectively singled out’
Anil Ambani denies allegations after CBI raids in bank fraud case, says 'he has
Exclusive | Bigg Boss 19: Abhishek Bajaj REJECTS Salman Khan's film for BB trophy: 'Outsiders ke liye...'
Exclusive | Bigg Boss 19: Abhishek REJECTS Salman Khan's film for BB trophy
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE