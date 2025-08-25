'This is such a beautiful...': Meghalaya teacher organises surprise ramp walk in class, wins hearts online

The children participated eagerly, confidently walking between the desks while their classmates applauded. Some showed off their talents while others danced or struck playful poses.

A school in Meghalaya is spreading joy online after a video of a fun and unique activity went viral. Filmed at St Dominic Savio Higher Secondary School in Garobadha, the video shows a teacher changing up the routine of his students. Instead of the regular studies, he organised a surprise ramp walk. Why? To boost the confidence of the students and make studying more fun.

The children participated eagerly, confidently walking between the desks while their classmates applauded. Some showed off their talents while others danced or struck playful poses.

A classroom session turns into a ramp walk

The caption of the video reads, "This is a beautiful example of how education doesn't always have to follow rigid frameworks. When teachers bring creativity and empathy to the classroom, they not only teach but also uplift children. Even something as small as a ramp walk can have a profound impact on a child's self-esteem, especially in their early years. We need more teachers who understand the power of joyful learning."

Social media response

One user wrote, "This is such a beautiful and powerful move."

Another user said, "They are giving me Phunsukh Wangdu feels."

A third user commented, "I did the same with my kids, but with the windows closed, lights off, with disco and flash lights, costumes and a small speaker. The best part is that no one in the school, not even the principal, knew about it. It was a secret mission, and it was very successful."

Another user wrote, "A small step. Those kids come back home very happy that day, they feel they can do anything."

Another user said, "This is how you make shy kids feel that they are being seen and respected."

Another commented, "These things are very important to develop confidence in kids so that they can face the audience when they are adults."

