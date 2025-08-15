'This is so nostalgic': Viral video of teacher dancing with students on ‘Des Rangila’ brings back school memories

This is exactly what is happening with many netizens, as a video is going viral on social media in which a teacher is teaching students to dance to the iconic patriotic song "Des Rangeela", leaving the viewers feeling nostalgic.

Independence Day is celebrated in schools with utmost zeal, enthusiasm, and hard work. Students can be seen preparing dance performances on patriotic songs, some practice singing, and some practice impressive speeches to be given on Independence Day. Preparations for August 15 usually begin a week before the special day in many schools across India. Children who have left school and are now living adult lives often reminisce about those beautiful days.

This is exactly what is happening with many netizens, as a video is going viral on social media in which a teacher is teaching students to dance to the iconic patriotic song "Des Rangeela", leaving the viewers feeling nostalgic.

Posted by a user named SK Esrail on Instagram, the video shows a teacher showing students the dance moves, and the students then practice them by matching the rhythm to the song "Des Rangeela". The students are seen smiling and cheering each other on, showing excitement for the upcoming Independence Day celebrations, which are now set to begin in just a few hours.

A text overlay on the video reads: "15 August ki prapayee." The clip has garnered over 1 lakh likes, over 3,000 comments and over one million views.

Social media reactions

The video brought back memories on the Internet, with many commenting, "Salaam to the teacher". "Salaam to this teacher," wrote one user. "Awesome dance teacher," wrote another. "Teacher with goatee. Will remember him for a long time," said a third. "This is so nostalgic," said another. "School days, best memories," another commented.

