'Add DNA as a Preferred Source'
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Is Shubman Gill out of Asia Cup 2025 plans? Report makes BIG claim ahead of squad announcement

Trump Putin meeting: Russian foreign minister arrives in Alaska wearing 'CCCP' shirt, here's what it means

'This is so nostalgic': Viral video of teacher dancing with students on ‘Des Rangila’ brings back school memories

'Those days he thought....': S Sreesanth reveals hilarious 'girlfriend catching' story involving MS Dhoni

Krishna Janmashtami 2025: Check date, timings, city-wise shubh muhurat for Delhi, Noida, Kolkata, Mumbai, Bengaluru and more

A Deal on the Ice? What the World Fears From the Trump-Putin Summit

Delhi: Yamuna water level crosses warning mark days after heavy rainfall

'Retirement lelu?': Rohit Sharma’s hilarious reply to Rishabh Pant from Champions Trophy Final goes viral - Watch

Hema Malini’s Sholay stunt double reveals details about her romance with Dharmendra: ‘Set pe toh…’

New Zealand exodus: Why are so many citizens leaving the island country?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Is Shubman Gill out of Asia Cup 2025 plans? Report makes BIG claim ahead of squad announcement

Is Shubman Gill out of Asia Cup 2025 plans? Report makes BIG claim

Trump Putin meeting: Russian foreign minister arrives in Alaska wearing 'CCCP' shirt, here's what it means

Putin's minister reaches Alaska wearing 'CCCP' shirt, what does it mean?

'This is so nostalgic': Viral video of teacher dancing with students on ‘Des Rangila’ brings back school memories

'This is so nostalgic': Viral video of teacher dancing with students on ‘Des Ran

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day cricket matches

Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day

Independence Day 2025: From Sardar Udham to The Legend of Bhagat Singh, Border; 6 highest-rated Indian patriotic films on IMDb

Independence Day 2025: From Sardar Udham to Border, highest-rated Indian patriot

From Henna to Gadar Ek Prem Katha, Veer-Zaara: 5 cross-border love stories to watch this Independence Day

5 cross-border love stories to watch this Independence Day

HomeViral

VIRAL

'This is so nostalgic': Viral video of teacher dancing with students on ‘Des Rangila’ brings back school memories

This is exactly what is happening with many netizens, as a video is going viral on social media in which a teacher is teaching students to dance to the iconic patriotic song "Des Rangeela", leaving the viewers feeling nostalgic.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Aug 15, 2025, 10:47 PM IST

'This is so nostalgic': Viral video of teacher dancing with students on ‘Des Rangila’ brings back school memories

TRENDING NOW

Independence Day is celebrated in schools with utmost zeal, enthusiasm, and hard work. Students can be seen preparing dance performances on patriotic songs, some practice singing, and some practice impressive speeches to be given on Independence Day. Preparations for August 15 usually begin a week before the special day in many schools across India. Children who have left school and are now living adult lives often reminisce about those beautiful days.

This is exactly what is happening with many netizens, as a video is going viral on social media in which a teacher is teaching students to dance to the iconic patriotic song "Des Rangeela", leaving the viewers feeling nostalgic.

Posted by a user named SK Esrail on Instagram, the video shows a teacher showing students the dance moves, and the students then practice them by matching the rhythm to the song "Des Rangeela". The students are seen smiling and cheering each other on, showing excitement for the upcoming Independence Day celebrations, which are now set to begin in just a few hours.

Watch the video here

 

A text overlay on the video reads: "15 August ki prapayee." The clip has garnered over 1 lakh likes, over 3,000 comments and over one million views.

Social media reactions

The video brought back memories on the Internet, with many commenting, "Salaam to the teacher". "Salaam to this teacher," wrote one user. "Awesome dance teacher," wrote another. "Teacher with goatee. Will remember him for a long time," said a third. "This is so nostalgic," said another. "School days, best memories," another commented.

Also read: Dubai's Burj Khalifa lights up in Indian tri-colour to celebrate 79th Independence Day, WATCH

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Janmashtami 2025 Fasting Rules: Timings, dos, and don’ts you must know
Janmashtami 2025 Fasting Rules: Timings, dos, and don’ts you must know
Donald Trump again claims credit for India, Pakistan ceasefire, says, 'They were ready...'
Donald Trump again claims credit for India, Pakistan ceasefire, says...
Meet man who has teamed up with Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan, Nikhil Kamath to launch premium...; runs Rs 37695 crore company as...
Meet man who has teamed up with Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan, Nikhil Kamath to
'Retirement lelu?': Rohit Sharma’s hilarious reply to Rishabh Pant from Champions Trophy Final goes viral - Watch
'Retirement lelu?': Rohit Sharma’s hilarious reply to Rishabh Pant from Champion
Pakistan: 3 killed, 60 injured in Independence Day celebrations in Karachi
Pakistan: 3 killed, 60 injured in Independence Day celebrations in Karachi
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day cricket matches
Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day
Independence Day 2025: From Sardar Udham to The Legend of Bhagat Singh, Border; 6 highest-rated Indian patriotic films on IMDb
Independence Day 2025: From Sardar Udham to Border, highest-rated Indian patriot
From Henna to Gadar Ek Prem Katha, Veer-Zaara: 5 cross-border love stories to watch this Independence Day
5 cross-border love stories to watch this Independence Day
Independence Day: A look at highest-grossing Bollywood films released on August 15
Independence Day: A look at highest-grossing Bollywood films released on the day
Independence Day 2025: Bollywood celeb-inspired tri-colour attire to wear on August 15
Independence Day 2025: Bollywood celeb-inspired tri-colour attire to wear on Au
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE