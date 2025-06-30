Rolls-Royce has once again captured global attention with the unveiling of its most expensive car to date, the Rolls-Royce La Rose Noire Droptail. This ultra-luxurious car is estimated to be valued at approximately Rs 250 crore (about USD 30 million), solidifying its position as one of the most expensive cars ever created.

Who is the owner of world's most expensive car?

The owner of this luxurious car is none among billionaires such as Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Narayan Murthy, Jeff Bezos or Elon Musk. The identity of the buyer has not been officially disclosed. The Droptail was presented to him during a private event in Pebble Beach, California. The car's design, exclusivity, and the mystery surrounding its owner have generated significant interest worldwide.

Features of world's most expensive car

Beyond its stunning aesthetics, the Droptail boasts impressive performance capabilities, accelerating from 0 to 97 km/h (0 to 60 mph) in a mere 4.8 seconds. It can achieve a top speed of 200 km/h, showcasing its performance despite its focus on luxury and design.

Adding to its exclusivity, only four units of the La Rose Noire Droptail will be produced. Each car will be entirely customized to the owner's specifications, encompassing everything from the wood inlays to the paint color.

Where is the design of world's most expensive car inspired from?

The Droptail's design is inspired by the Black Baccara rose, a velvety bloom cultivated in France, featuring a shimmering exterior paint job and custom wooden inlays within. The Droptail's interior accommodates two seats and incorporates curved shawl panels, fascia, and doors, while the exterior boasts a True Love finish complemented by a dark Hydroshade.

While the identity of the owner remains undisclosed, speculation suggests that the car might be in the possession of one of the richest families globally. This ambiguity only enhances the allure of this unique creation until its ownership is officially confirmed.