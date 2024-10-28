With a strong passion for automobiles and extensive knowledge in the field—having started his career as an automobile design engineer at Tata Elxsi—Naidu's automotive journey reflects both personal preference and familial ties to Tata Motors.

Shantanu Naidu, Ratan Tata's manager and the founder of Goodfellows, has recently gained attention for his automotive preferences. Among his favorite vehicles is the Tata Safari SUV, which he purchased last year. Naidu shared his experiences with the SUV on a Team-BHP forum, detailing both what he appreciates about it and areas for improvement. His insights garnered significant interest, leading to further discussions about the Safari in an interview with MotorBeam.

During this interview, Naidu revealed that if he had the option to choose any vehicle, he would select the Land Rover Defender 90. This choice is notable as Jaguar Land Rover is owned by Tata Motors. The Defender is celebrated for its durability and performance, boasting a legacy that has attracted many celebrities in India, including Amitabh Bachchan and Arjun Kapoor. The starting price for the Land Rover

Defender in India is approximately Rs 1.07 crore.



Before owning the Tata Safari, Naidu drove the Tata Nano, which was Ratan Tata's dream car. He has a longstanding connection with Tata Motors, having grown up in a family that owned various models, from the iconic Tata Indica to the Tata Nexon. Recently, he also gifted a Tata Tiago to his mother.

A true automotive enthusiast, Naidu began his career as an automobile design engineer at Tata Elxsi in Pune, reflecting his deep knowledge and passion for cars.