This is Pakistan Olympic Gold medalist Arshad Nadeem's diet, he eats...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Shah Rukh wants Suhana, Aryan, AbRam to be humble, come out of 'shadow of being star kids': 'The privileges they have..'

Peacock comes face to face with tigress, what happened next

Hindenburg Saga: Sebi chairperson should resign, says business analyst Daniel Geltrude

'If allegations true...' says veteran investor Marc Faber amid row over latest Hindenburg report

Educational qualifications of UPSC topper Tina Dabi, her sister IAS Ria Dabi; know their marks in different subjects

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Shah Rukh wants Suhana, Aryan, AbRam to be humble, come out of 'shadow of being star kids': 'The privileges they have..'

Shah Rukh wants Suhana, Aryan, AbRam to be humble, come out of 'shadow of being star kids': 'The privileges they have..'

Peacock comes face to face with tigress, what happened next

Peacock comes face to face with tigress, what happened next

Hindenburg Saga: Sebi chairperson should resign, says business analyst Daniel Geltrude

Hindenburg Saga: Sebi chairperson should resign, says business analyst Daniel Geltrude

9 Bollywood celebs with weird habits 

9 Bollywood celebs with weird habits 

10 Indian foods to be cooked in under 10 minutes

10 Indian foods to be cooked in under 10 minutes

Airports, armies: Countries that don't have these things

Airports, armies: Countries that don't have these things

Tihar Jail के जेलर ने  किया 'तमंचे पर डिस्को', बर्थडे पार्टी के Viral Dance Video ने खड़ी कर दी मुसीबत

Tihar Jail के जेलर ने  किया 'तमंचे पर डिस्को', बर्थडे पार्टी के Viral Dance Video ने खड़ी कर दी मुसीबत

चुटकियों में 35 साल का दिखने लगा 65 साल का शख्स, Viral Video देख जग जाएगी बूढ़ों में उम्मीद

चुटकियों में 35 साल का दिखने लगा 65 साल का शख्स, Viral Video देख जग जाएगी बूढ़ों में उम्मीद

Injury और Period... ठीकरा किसी पर भी फोड़ लें, सच यही है मीराबाई चानू Medal से चूक गई हैं!

Injury और Period... ठीकरा किसी पर भी फोड़ लें, सच यही है मीराबाई चानू Medal से चूक गई हैं!

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet 6 stunning female athletes of Paris Olympics whose beauty can outshine actresses

Meet 6 stunning female athletes of Paris Olympics whose beauty can outshine actresses

This film was made in Rs 32 crore, earned Rs 440 crore worldwide, was first offered to star kid, won 3 National Awards

This film was made in Rs 32 crore, earned Rs 440 crore worldwide, was first offered to star kid, won 3 National Awards

Gut Health: 5 foods to improve your digestion

Gut Health: 5 foods to improve your digestion

Paris Olympics 2024: Neeraj Chopra’s First Reaction After Winning Silver For India In Paris

Paris Olympics 2024: Neeraj Chopra’s First Reaction After Winning Silver For India In Paris

Neeraj Chopra’s Mother Reacts To His Silver Medal, Praises Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem For Gold Medal

Neeraj Chopra’s Mother Reacts To His Silver Medal, Praises Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem For Gold Medal

Neeraj Chopra Wins Silver: Fans React As India Narrowly Misses Gold At Paris Olympics 2024

Neeraj Chopra Wins Silver: Fans React As India Narrowly Misses Gold At Paris Olympics 2024

Shah Rukh wants Suhana, Aryan, AbRam to be humble, come out of 'shadow of being star kids': 'The privileges they have..'

Shah Rukh wants Suhana, Aryan, AbRam to be humble, come out of 'shadow of being star kids': 'The privileges they have..'

Most watched Indian web series of 2024 has no stars, budget; beat Heeramandi, Indian Police Force, Bigg Boss, Showtime

Most watched Indian web series of 2024 has no stars, budget; beat Heeramandi, Indian Police Force, Bigg Boss, Showtime

AbRam Khan to make film debut with mega-budget epic, will share screen space with Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan in...

AbRam Khan to make film debut with mega-budget epic, will share screen space with Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan in...

HomeViral

Viral

This is Pakistan Olympic Gold medalist Arshad Nadeem's diet, he eats...

Arshad Nadeem's record-breaking throw at the Olympics showcased his immense strength, which shocked the entire world

Latest News

Shivam Verma

Updated : Aug 12, 2024, 01:24 PM IST

This is Pakistan Olympic Gold medalist Arshad Nadeem's diet, he eats...
Image source: Reuters
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

    At the Paris Olympics 2024, India's star athlete Neeraj Chopra was expected to easily win the gold medal in the javelin throw. However, it was Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem who stole the spotlight with an incredible throw that left everyone astonished. Arshad Nadeem's record-breaking throw at the Olympics showcased his immense strength, which shocked the entire world. 

    What is Arshad Nadeem’s diet?

    An old report from the Indian Express revealed the secret behind Arshad Nadeem’s strength. According to the report, Arshad's father earned very little, but despite their financial struggles, he always made sure that Arshad had two super foods in his diet. These two foods are known for their ability to build great strength and agility. It is believed that they played a crucial role in making Arshad the exceptional athlete he is today. 

    The report reveals that Arshad's father, who earned just Rs 400-500 a day, never let his son go without milk and ghee (clarified butter). No matter what, these two desi foods were a constant part of Arshad's diet.

    According to InsideSport report, Nadeem revealed, “I totally have a desi diet. Desi Murgi (chicken), Desi Anda (egg), Desi Ghee. Agar uske saath lassi hoo jaae to best hai (If I had Lassi along with it, then it’s the best).”

    From a young age, Arshad was passionate about sports. He played other sports, such as cricket, and football, that helped improve his body and increased his stamina. These activities contributed to his overall fitness and prepared him for the challenges of professional athletics.

    Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Advertisement

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    Advertisement

    POPULAR STORIES

    Film photographer Pradeep Bandekar, favourite of Amitabh, Shah Rukh, Dharmendra, passes away after heart attack

    Film photographer Pradeep Bandekar, favourite of Amitabh, Shah Rukh, Dharmendra, passes away after heart attack

    From Rs 4.5 crore to highest civil award: Here's what Arshad Nadeem will get after historic Olympic gold

    From Rs 4.5 crore to highest civil award: Here's what Arshad Nadeem will get after historic Olympic gold

    Paris 2024 Olympics: Team China’s ‘gravitation’ artistic swimming routine is must-see masterpiece, watch

    Paris 2024 Olympics: Team China’s ‘gravitation’ artistic swimming routine is must-see masterpiece, watch

    Mukesh Ambani's Jio, Sunil Bharti's Airtel to face tough competition as BSNL slashes price of 3300 GB plan to just Rs...

    Mukesh Ambani's Jio, Sunil Bharti's Airtel to face tough competition as BSNL slashes price of 3300 GB plan to just Rs...

    Meet woman, India's first female IFS officer, took on a male-dominated system, she is...

    Meet woman, India's first female IFS officer, took on a male-dominated system, she is...

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    Meet 6 stunning female athletes of Paris Olympics whose beauty can outshine actresses

    Meet 6 stunning female athletes of Paris Olympics whose beauty can outshine actresses

    This film was made in Rs 32 crore, earned Rs 440 crore worldwide, was first offered to star kid, won 3 National Awards

    This film was made in Rs 32 crore, earned Rs 440 crore worldwide, was first offered to star kid, won 3 National Awards

    Gut Health: 5 foods to improve your digestion

    Gut Health: 5 foods to improve your digestion

    Beach lover? Explore these 6 underrated beaches in India

    Beach lover? Explore these 6 underrated beaches in India

    This actor gave superhit TV shows, became overnight star, battled malaria; but died tragically at...

    This actor gave superhit TV shows, became overnight star, battled malaria; but died tragically at...

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    MORE
    Advertisement