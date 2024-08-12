This is Pakistan Olympic Gold medalist Arshad Nadeem's diet, he eats...

Arshad Nadeem's record-breaking throw at the Olympics showcased his immense strength, which shocked the entire world

At the Paris Olympics 2024, India's star athlete Neeraj Chopra was expected to easily win the gold medal in the javelin throw. However, it was Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem who stole the spotlight with an incredible throw that left everyone astonished. Arshad Nadeem's record-breaking throw at the Olympics showcased his immense strength, which shocked the entire world.

What is Arshad Nadeem’s diet?

An old report from the Indian Express revealed the secret behind Arshad Nadeem’s strength. According to the report, Arshad's father earned very little, but despite their financial struggles, he always made sure that Arshad had two super foods in his diet. These two foods are known for their ability to build great strength and agility. It is believed that they played a crucial role in making Arshad the exceptional athlete he is today.

The report reveals that Arshad's father, who earned just Rs 400-500 a day, never let his son go without milk and ghee (clarified butter). No matter what, these two desi foods were a constant part of Arshad's diet.

According to InsideSport report, Nadeem revealed, “I totally have a desi diet. Desi Murgi (chicken), Desi Anda (egg), Desi Ghee. Agar uske saath lassi hoo jaae to best hai (If I had Lassi along with it, then it’s the best).”

From a young age, Arshad was passionate about sports. He played other sports, such as cricket, and football, that helped improve his body and increased his stamina. These activities contributed to his overall fitness and prepared him for the challenges of professional athletics.