This is Pakistan's most luxurious train: Know how different it is from Vande Bharat, Maharaja Express, Palace on Wheels

Both countries offer unique experiences, but when it comes to luxury, Indian trains stand out as a class apart

When people think of luxury trains in India, names like the Vande Bharat Express, Maharaja Express, and Palace on Wheels come to mind. However, Pakistan also has a luxurious train which is called the Green Line Express.

The Green Line Express is one of Pakistan’s premium trains, running from Karachi to Islamabad, with stops at 10 stations. Passengers are offered complimentary meals, a utility kit, and refreshments. The train also provides Wi-Fi, onboard entertainment, and cleaning services, making it a comfortable journey for travellers. Locally, it’s even nicknamed the "moving ship."

The train first started in 2015 and has since become a popular choice for luxury travel in Pakistan. The top speed of the Green Line Express is 105 km/h, which is slower compared to India’s Vande Bharat Express, which can reach up to 160 km/h. Many Vande Bharat trains operate at speeds of around 130 km/h, showcasing their efficiency.

While the Green Line Express offers a luxurious experience, it differs greatly from India’s most premium offering, the Maharaja Express. Launched in 2010, the Maharaja Express offers an unmatched experience with ticket prices starting at Rs 3 lakh, making it one of the most expensive luxury trains in the world.

