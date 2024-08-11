Twitter
Viral

This is Pakistan's fastest train, no match for Vande Bharat, top speed…

This train plays a crucial role in connecting two of Pakistan's major cities, providing a vital service for daily commuters

Latest News

Shivam Verma

Updated : Aug 11, 2024, 02:17 PM IST

This is Pakistan's fastest train, no match for Vande Bharat, top speed…
    The Karakoram Express is a daily passenger train operated by Pakistan Railways, connecting Karachi and Lahore. Covering a distance of 1,241 kilometres, the journey takes approximately 17 hours and 45 minutes. The train travels along the Karachi–Peshawar Railway Line, Khanewal–Wazirabad Branch Line, and Shahdara Bagh–Sangla Hill Branch Line.

    Named after the famous Karakoram mountain range in northern Pakistan, the Karakoram Express holds the title of the "fastest train in Pakistan." It was inaugurated on 14 August 2002 during a period of significant upgrades in Pakistan Railways under the government of Pervez Musharraf. Other trains, such as the Karachi Express, Tezgam, and Shalimar Express, also received improvements during this time.

    The Karakoram Express plays a crucial role in connecting two of Pakistan's major cities, providing a vital service for daily commuters and travellers alike. Its speed and efficiency have made it a popular choice for those looking to travel between Karachi and Lahore.

    The Karakoram Express consists of 13 economy carriages, 4 air-conditioned business carriages, 1 power van, and 1 luggage van. 

    Despite being the fastest train in Pakistan, its top speed is 105 kmph. In comparison, India's Vande Bharat train, a medium-distance superfast express service, has maximum operational speed of 160 kmph. Meanwhile some Vande Bharat trains run at a speed of 130 kmph.

