The fastest train in India is the Vande Bharat Express, a semi-high-speed train with a maximum speed of 160 km/h. It was developed under the ‘Make in India’ initiative and began commercial service in 2019. This modern train is known for its speed, comfort, and advanced features.

Which is the fastest train in Pakistan?

Pakistan’s fastest train is the Karakoram Express, which operates daily between Karachi and Lahore. Covering a distance of 1,241 km, the train takes about 18 hours to complete the journey. It runs on the Karachi-Peshawar Railway Line, the Khanewal-Wazirabad Branch Line, and the Shahdara Bagh-Sangla Hill Branch Line.

Named after the Karakoram mountain range, the train was launched on 14 August 2002 under the government of Pervez Musharraf. It consists of 13 economy carriages, 4 AC business carriages, 1 power van, and 1 luggage van.

Despite being Pakistan’s fastest train, the Karakoram Express has a maximum speed of 105 km/h, which is much lower than India’s Vande Bharat Express. This highlights a significant difference in railway infrastructure and train technology between the two countries. While India has developed semi-high-speed trains, Pakistan’s railways still rely on traditional locomotives.

The comparison between the Vande Bharat and Karakoram Express shows India’s progress in high-speed rail development, whereas Pakistan still has room for improvement in railway modernisation.