Apart from his business expansion, he fed and helped a million people and bused thousands of migrant workers during COVID-19.

After spending nearly 12 years in India, the founder and CEO of International Market Management (IMM), Jasper Reid, recently announced that his journey in India has come to an end and he is returning to the UK.

He shared this news on LinkedIn along with a heartfelt message and a photo of his family. Reflecting on the time spent in India, he wrote, ''We learnt patience, resilience, hard work and hospitality. These values have declined in many countries but are alive and well in India.''

Speaking about his brands, which he built from scratch like Wendy’s, PizzaExpress, and Jamie’s, he wrote, ''We brought PizzaExpress to India, then built Wendy’s and Jamie’s from scratch across 15 cities and 75 sites. We employed several thousand who supported many thousands more. ''

Apart from his business expansion, he fed and helped a million people and bused thousands of migrant workers during COVID-19.

He also highlighted the fact about the 'two India concept' as “essentially two countries” - one which is one mirroring mature markets and another still developing.

Expressing his love for India, he further wrote, ''We love India truly, madly and deeply. Our girls are the fourth generation of our family to live and work in India since 1950. My Grandfather built Dum Dum Airport in Calcutta, my Father ran national operations for Help Age India, and Megan’s uncle founded Taktse School in Sikkim. I would like to think we kept the family reputation intact.''

He also added that his girls graduated from their New Delhi high school and are heading to university in their fatherland.

By concluding his message, he thanked India for everything and called it their 'motherland.'