On a man-made island, this luxury hospitality giant, Jumeirah, has created an architectural wonder that dominates the skyline with its sail-shaped design. In this tall building, a rather interesting 39% of the structure is uninhabitable, adding a hint of mystery to its splendor.

The Burj Al Arab, hailed as the only 10-star hotel in the world, is a monumental icon standing proudly in the heart of Dubai. On a man-made island, this luxury hospitality giant, Jumeirah, has created an architectural wonder that dominates the skyline with its sail-shaped design. In this tall building, a rather interesting 39% of the structure is uninhabitable, adding a hint of mystery to its splendor.

The hotel has epitomized luxury since its grand debut in 1999, symbolizing the penchant of Dubai for splurging. Built at an astonishing cost of more than $1 billion (approximately ₹8330 crore today), this hotel is situated 280 meters (920 feet) off shore and connected to the mainland via a private curved bridge. Guests seeking the ultimate luxury can indulge in stays priced up to ₹10 lakh per night, arriving in style via helicopter or chauffeured Rolls-Royce.

Its interior is as stunning as the exterior; suites feature floor-to-ceiling windows that frame views of the sweeping Arabian Gulf. Cutting-edge amenities abound, including widescreen HD TVs, premium sound systems, and free Wi-Fi.

It presents pure indulgence, having eight world-class restaurants and also a luxurious spa in it and opulent sea-view rooms. The Sky View Bar, located 656 feet above sea level, hosts a glass enclosure where guests can sit in afternoons to take delight in tea and exquisite liquors while witnessing great panorama views. The Spa includes a sauna, steam room, plunge pool, and even an indoor infinity pool for gulf views; treatment rooms are private, as is a hot tub, too, for this serene retreat.

For recreation, the hotel features two swimming pools, a rooftop bar, 32 exclusive cabanas, and fine dining options. Its prime location, just minutes from the Jumeirah Wild Wadi Waterpark, ensures access to thrilling adventures.

A beacon of opulence and innovation, the Burj Al Arab stands as a testament to Dubai’s unparalleled hospitality, redefining luxury 656 feet above the Arabian Gulf.