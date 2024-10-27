For ages, Varanasi has been the ultimate pilgrimage destination for Hindus in their belief that dying in this sacred city guarantees deliverance from the cycle of birth and rebirth.

The town of Varanasi has been known by various names and is often referred to as Benaras or Kashi. It is one of the oldest cities that exist intact throughout history. As such, it is considered to carry very sacred importance in the Hindu mythologies. It indeed was the age-old background and the sanctity which the famous writer from England, Mark Twain found in this place as he remarks, "Benaras is older than history, older than tradition, older even than legend and looks twice as old as all of them put together".

For ages, Varanasi has been the ultimate pilgrimage destination for Hindus in their belief that dying in this sacred city guarantees deliverance from the cycle of birth and rebirth. Founded long ago by the revered Lord Shiva and Parvati, Varanasi is a place with unknown origins while the holy river Ganges running through the place cleanses all sins.

Over 3,000 years ago, Varanasi had already established itself as a center of knowledge and civilization in India. Near Sarnath, where Buddha preached his first sermon, Varanasi epitomizes the revival and awakening of Hindus. It has been here that knowledge, philosophy, devotion, arts, and crafts have grown and flourished. For the Jains, it is a place considered to be the birthplace of Parsvanath, the 23rd Tirthankar, while a peaceful coexistence of Vaishnavism and Shaivism has continued to prosper here.

A seat of learning since ancient times, Varanasi has patronized spiritualism, mysticism, Sanskrit, and Hindi. The city is famous for its writers like Premchand and saint-poet Tulsidas, who authored Ramcharitmanas. The city has suitably been called the cultural capital of India. Many notable artists have their roots here: sitar maestro Ravi Shankar and shehnai player Ustad Bismillah Khan being two of the most famous.

It is filled with innumerable temples that made it home to visionaries like Annie Besant, who established the Theosophical Society here, and Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya, who founded Banaras Hindu University, Asia's largest university. Ayurveda, believed to have originated here in Varanasi, set the stage for contemporary medical sciences such as plastic surgery and cataract operations. Maharishi Patanjali, father of Ayurveda and Yoga, closely connected with the city, thus linking the roots of medical sciences with Varanasi. Varanasi, known for several centuries for its beautiful silks, gold, and silver brocades, remains a thriving center of commerce and trade.