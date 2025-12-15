THIS is one of the earth's rarest metals, one gram costs more than 200 kg of gold, it is used in...

Californium, one of Earth’s rarest and most expensive metals. Know how one gram costs more than 200 kg of gold, its use in the nuclear industry and medicine.

Gold is seen as the ultimate symbol of wealth. For centuries, it has been trusted for jewellery, savings, and investments across the world. But when it comes to price, gold is not the most expensive metal on Earth. That title belongs to a mysterious element called californium.

Let us explore what makes this metal so valuable and why it is used only in specific industries.

What is Californium?

Californium is an artificial radioactive chemical element with the symbol Cf. It was first discovered in 1950 by scientists at the University of California, Berkeley.

Californium is so rare and costly that just one gram of it is worth more than 200 kilograms of gold. Unlike gold, californium is not mined from the earth. It is created through advanced nuclear processes, a synthetic element, meaning it must be produced in nuclear reactors under carefully controlled conditions. This process involves bombarding other elements with neutrons for long periods, making production slow, difficult, and extremely expensive.

Why is Californium so expensive?

The price of californium reflects its rarity and the difficulty of producing it. One gram of californium costs around USD 27 million, which is approximately Rs 239 crore. In comparison, one kilogram of gold costs about Rs 1.2 crore.

This means that selling just one gram of californium could buy nearly 200 kilograms of gold. This makes it far more valuable than gold, platinum, or diamonds.

Where is Californium used?

The most important use of californium is in the nuclear industry. It acts as a powerful neutron source, which helps start nuclear reactors and supports research in atomic energy.

In the medical field, californium-252 is used in a specialised cancer treatment called neutron therapy. This technique helps destroy cancer cells with great accuracy, especially in cases where conventional radiation therapy may not be effective.

Californium is also used in space exploration, industrial testing, and homeland security. It helps detect hidden nuclear materials, inspect metal structures, and support advanced scientific experiments.