This is one of safest cities in world, still plans to install thousands of CCTV cameras, not Sydney, Dubai, London

The city, which already has nearly 55,000 cameras, plans to add 2,000 more this year

Hong Kong is set to install thousands of new surveillance cameras in a move to boost public safety. The city, which already has nearly 55,000 cameras, plans to add 2,000 more this year. These cameras may soon be equipped with advanced tools like facial recognition and artificial intelligence to help identify criminals.

While the police claim the technology will help fight crime, critics are concerned about the potential loss of privacy. Experts argue that these systems could be used to suppress political dissent, especially in the wake of Hong Kong’s national security law, which was introduced after the 2019 anti-government protests.

Many experts stress the need for strict guidelines to balance safety with privacy rights. They state that these tools, while useful, are not perfect and could interfere with personal freedoms.

Similarly, some experts warn that this could lead to a surveillance system similar to mainland China's, where authorities often use such technology to control political activity.

Although facial recognition technology is also being adopted in Western countries like the UK, critics point out that Hong Kong’s legal framework gives the government more power to use surveillance against its citizens.

As Hong Kong pushes forward with these plans, the debate over security and privacy continues.