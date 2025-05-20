They use both fission and fusion to create a much more powerful explosion. This type of bomb is not only stronger but also smaller and lighter, making it easier to carry and deploy.

When we think of the most powerful weapon in the world, the image of a nuclear bomb often comes to mind. Known for its massive destructive power, the nuclear bomb became infamous after the United States dropped two atomic bombs on the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in August 1945.

Since then, nuclear weapons have become far more advanced. Today’s nuclear bombs are much more powerful and efficient. Only a few countries possess these weapons, which are considered the ultimate tools of warfare.

A nuclear weapon works by using nuclear reactions — either through fission (splitting atoms) or a combination of fission and fusion (joining atoms). These reactions release a massive amount of energy from a small amount of matter.

But there is an even more dangerous weapon than the atomic bomb. It is the thermonuclear weapon, also known as the hydrogen bomb. or **H-bomb**.

Thermonuclear weapons are a more advanced type of nuclear bomb. They use both fission and fusion to create a much more powerful explosion. This type of bomb is not only stronger but also smaller and lighter, making it easier to carry and deploy.

Hydrogen bombs can create explosions hundreds or even thousands of times more powerful than atomic bombs. The shock waves, heat, and radiation they produce have a much wider reach. This means they can destroy entire cities and kill far more people in a single strike.

According to the University of Tennessee’s Institute for Nuclear Security, a hydrogen bomb could potentially cause destruction on a scale we have never seen before.