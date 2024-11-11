The interior is a testament to lavish detail, from the finest leather to elegant wood paneling, each element carefully chosen to exude timeless elegance.

Rolls-Royce has crafted an extraordinary icon of luxury, the Rolls-Royce Boat Tail, currently recognized as the world’s most expensive car with an estimated price tag of $28 million (roughly Rs 214.59 crore). Designed with an artistic nod to vintage yacht aesthetics, this vehicle defines a new echelon of opulence and style in the automotive world.

One of the most eye-catching elements of the Boat Tail is its distinctive rear deck. Tailored for sophistication, this section includes a retractable parasol that sets the stage for alfresco dining experiences, elevating the enjoyment of outdoor luxury. The four-seater convertible also features a back compartment equipped with a collapsible table, telescoping umbrella, and two refrigerators, one specifically chilled for champagne. Every detail of this bespoke creation took four years to assemble, involving over 1,800 individual parts for a truly exclusive masterpiece.

The interior is a testament to lavish detail, from the finest leather to elegant wood paneling, each element carefully chosen to exude timeless elegance. Beneath the exquisite exterior lies a powerful engine, ensuring the Boat Tail delivers an exhilarating yet refined driving experience. Custom-built for each buyer, every Boat Tail is uniquely crafted, guaranteeing that no two are identical.

This unmatched level of customization and rarity has led to only three units being produced worldwide. Among the fortunate owners are music mogul Jay-Z and his wife Beyoncé, and a high-profile but undisclosed pearl-industry family. Football star Mauro Icardi, who plays for Galatasaray, is the third lucky recipient. Notably, no Indian billionaires, including Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, or Ratan Tata, have acquired this exclusive vehicle. The Rolls-Royce Boat Tail remains a coveted symbol of wealth, artistry, and exclusivity.