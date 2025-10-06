This is mysterious giant ‘Brown Snake’ spreads from Atlantic Ocean to Gulf of Mexico, posing threat to...

Massive 8,850 km Sargassum algae belt stretching from Africa to the Gulf of Mexico is harming marine life, releasing toxic gases, and threatening coastal economies as it grows rapidly due to warming oceans and pollution.

A vast stretch of brown seaweed, known as the Great Atlantic Sargassum Belt (GASB), is spreading across the Atlantic Ocean with alarming speed, now extending nearly 8,850 km from the west coast of Africa to the Gulf of Mexico. Weighing an estimated 37.5 million tons, this massive floating mat of algae is so large that it can be clearly seen from space and it’s sparking concern among marine scientists globally.

First observed on a large scale in 2011, the Sargassum bloom has since expanded exponentially, doubling in size almost every year. Today, its width is comparable to that of North America, transforming what was once a localized ecological feature into a transoceanic environmental threat.

What i s Sargassum?

Sargassum is a type of floating brown algae traditionally limited to the Sargasso Sea in the North Atlantic. It plays a vital role in providing shelter and food for small marine species. However, due to nutrient pollution and warmer ocean temperatures, it has escaped its natural boundaries and begun thriving in regions where it never existed before.

The s cience b ehind the s urge

A study by the Harbour Branch Oceanographic Institute at Florida Atlantic University revealed a 55% rise in nitrogen levels within Sargassum between 1980 and 2020, largely due to agricultural runoff, sewage, and industrial waste entering the ocean via major rivers, particularly the Amazon. Ocean currents like the Gulf Stream then transport the algae westward, forming a massive brown belt.

Ecological and e conomic f allout

The thick mats block sunlight, choking coral reefs and reducing photosynthesis. As the algae decomposes, it releases methane and hydrogen sulfide, worsening global warming and causing respiratory problems in coastal communities.

Beaches across the Caribbean and the U.S. face mounting cleanup costs and dwindling tourism, with past incidents even forcing temporary power plant shutdowns. Experts warn that if global warming and pollution continue unchecked, this 'Sargassum monster' could soon engulf much of the Caribbean and U.S. coastline.