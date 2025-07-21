This is Mukesh Ambani's go-to favourite meal, costs just Rs 250, made with rice flour, it is...

Despite their immense wealth, the Ambani family remains deeply attached to simple Indian street food like...

In a world where billionaires often fly to Paris for wine and truffle risottos, Mukesh Ambani, India’s richest man, keeps things surprisingly simple. Instead of fine dining, his food cravings take him to Mumbai’s Matunga East for a crispy Mysore masala dosa or a soft, rice-flour pancake called panki. Yes, the Ambanis, who live in the 27-storey luxury home Antilia, still enjoy the flavours of traditional Indian street food, and not just for show.

This love for simple, desi food runs deep in the Ambani family. It started with the late Dhirubhai Ambani, continued with Mukesh Ambani, and now even his son Anant and daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant are following the same path. Two famous eateries, Cafe Mysore and Swati Snacks, have become close to their hearts and part of their weekly food habits.

Cafe Mysore: A Breakfast Favourite

Located in Matunga East, Cafe Mysore has been around since 1936. It was started by Rama Nayak and is now one of the most popular Udupi restaurants in Mumbai. It’s not fancy or modern, but it’s full of flavour and tradition. From soft idlis and spicy rasam to the much-loved Mysore masala dosa, the food is comforting and timeless.

Mukesh Ambani has been visiting this cafe since his college days. There’s even a famous story about how he once had their food flown all the way to Paris during a business trip. It’s not just about taste, it’s about emotion and memories.

At Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s recent wedding, the Cafe Mysore owners were special guests. Radhika greeted them warmly and said, “Every Sunday, we eat your food.” In a touching moment, the couple even bent down to touch the feet of Shanteri Nayak, the current owner’s mother.

Swati Snacks: Evening Comfort Food

While Cafe Mysore is the family’s go-to for breakfast, Swati Snacks is where they turn to in the evenings. This simple Gujarati restaurant is known for dishes like panki (a rice-flour pancake steamed in banana leaf), dahi batata puri, sev puri, and aloo chaat. Mukesh Ambani’s favourite dish here, panki, costs only Rs 230, yet he says he can’t live without it.

According to Swati Snacks’ founder, Asha Jhaveri, the Ambanis have been loyal customers for decades. Whether they stood in queues in the past or now send staff for takeaway, their love for the food hasn’t changed.

Chaat in Varanasi and a Temple Visit

Before Anant and Radhika’s wedding in Mumbai, Nita Ambani visited Varanasi. She offered the wedding invite at a temple and then enjoyed a plate of street-side aloo chaat. “Mukesh would have loved it,” she said with a smile, showing how deeply food and tradition are part of their life.

Foodie Fun Facts:

Mukesh Ambani once flew Cafe Mysore food to Paris.

His favourite dish, panki, costs less than a cup of coffee.

The family eats from Cafe Mysore every Sunday.

Three generations of Ambanis have loved these food spots.

Nita Ambani still enjoys local chaat in places like Varanasi.

While the Ambanis have the power and money to dine anywhere in the world, their genuine love for humble Indian dishes makes them surprisingly relatable. Behind all the glamour is a family that still enjoys dosa, chaat, and comfort food made with love.