This is Mukesh Ambani's favourite food that costs just Rs 60, you will be SURPRISED to know what it is

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Anil Ambani's Reliance to launch mega project in THIS country, sets up new company to...

Meet billionaire who runs Rs 49654 crore company, his connection with Mukesh Ambani is...

Big blow to India ahead of Border-Gavaskar Trophy, star pacer doubtful after knee injury

India's highest-rated animated film, made with 100000 hand-drawings, completed in 1993, never released in cinemas, now..

Prashant Kishor launches Jan Suraaj Party, vows to end liquor ban in Bihar

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Big blow to India ahead of Border-Gavaskar Trophy, star pacer doubtful after knee injury

Big blow to India ahead of Border-Gavaskar Trophy, star pacer doubtful after knee injury

India's highest-rated animated film, made with 100000 hand-drawings, completed in 1993, never released in cinemas, now..

India's highest-rated animated film, made with 100000 hand-drawings, completed in 1993, never released in cinemas, now..

'He will con somebody...': Mukesh Khanna says Ranveer Singh can't play Shaktimaan, slams Deepika Padukone for...

'He will con somebody...': Mukesh Khanna says Ranveer Singh can't play Shaktimaan, slams Deepika Padukone for...

Zodiac signs of Ambani family

Zodiac signs of Ambani family

10 incredible images of space captured by NASA

10 incredible images of space captured by NASA

10 actors who have portrayed Mahatma Gandhi on screen

10 actors who have portrayed Mahatma Gandhi on screen

Shocking Video: नौकरी जाने से गुस्से में था BPO कर्मी, बस कंडक्टर ने टोका तो चाकू से गोद दिया, पढ़ें डराने वाली वारदात

Shocking Video: नौकरी जाने से गुस्से में था BPO कर्मी, बस कंडक्टर ने टोका तो चाकू से गोद दिया, पढ़ें डराने वाली वारदात

इस Blood group वाले लोगों को ज्यादा काटते हैं मच्छर, ये रहा कारण

इस Blood group वाले लोगों को ज्यादा काटते हैं मच्छर, ये रहा कारण

Punjab News: तीन चोरों से अकेली भिड़ी महिला, एड़ी-चोटी का जोर लगा घर में घुसने से रोका, बहादुरी का Video Viral

Punjab News: तीन चोरों से अकेली भिड़ी महिला, एड़ी-चोटी का जोर लगा घर में घुसने से रोका, बहादुरी का Video Viral

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet actress who was linked to Pakistani cricketer, flopped in Bollywood, still charges Rs 5 crore per film; is worth...

Meet actress who was linked to Pakistani cricketer, flopped in Bollywood, still charges Rs 5 crore per film; is worth...

How pigeon exposure can cause severe lung diseases, all you need to know

How pigeon exposure can cause severe lung diseases, all you need to know

Unseen cars previously owned by Dhirubhai Ambani, Ratan Tata and JRD Tata

Unseen cars previously owned by Dhirubhai Ambani, Ratan Tata and JRD Tata

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

India's highest-rated animated film, made with 100000 hand-drawings, completed in 1993, never released in cinemas, now..

India's highest-rated animated film, made with 100000 hand-drawings, completed in 1993, never released in cinemas, now..

'He will con somebody...': Mukesh Khanna says Ranveer Singh can't play Shaktimaan, slams Deepika Padukone for...

'He will con somebody...': Mukesh Khanna says Ranveer Singh can't play Shaktimaan, slams Deepika Padukone for...

Meet actor, outsider who left Mumbai after casting couch incident, played transgender, villain, then became star with...

Meet actor, outsider who left Mumbai after casting couch incident, played transgender, villain, then became star with...

HomeViral

Viral

This is Mukesh Ambani's favourite food that costs just Rs 60, you will be SURPRISED to know what it is

Every Sunday, the Indian billionaire treats himself to a breakfast of idli sambhar at home.

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Oct 02, 2024, 04:49 PM IST

This is Mukesh Ambani's favourite food that costs just Rs 60, you will be SURPRISED to know what it is
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Mukesh Ambani is not only one of the wealthiest individuals in India but also ranks among the richest globally. As the chairman of Reliance Industries, a conglomerate with ventures in petrochemicals, refining, and oil and gas exploration, Ambani has a net worth of USD 80.7 billion (Rs 7.65 lakh crore). According to Forbes Magazine, he is listed among the top 10 richest people in the world. In this story we will discuss about Mukesh Ambani's favourite food, and you will be surprised to know what he likes. This food is a well-known staple food in South India, any guesses?

Mukesh Ambani has a fondness for South Indian cuisine, especially idli sambhar. One of his favorite places to enjoy this delicacy is Café Mysore, a well-known South Indian restaurant located at Kings Circle in Matunga, Mumbai. This eatery is close to the Institute of Chemical Technology (ICT), where Ambani earned his BE degree in chemical engineering. Every Sunday, the Indian billionaire treats himself to a breakfast of idli sambhar at home.

According to reports, Mukesh Ambani employs a chef with a monthly salary of approximately ₹2 lakh. In addition to this, the chef also receives benefits such as health insurance and educational support for their family. This investment in top culinary talent underscores the value Mukesh Ambani places on high-quality food and family dining experiences. Nita Ambani, Mukesh's wife, revealed in an interview that, despite his hectic schedule, Mukesh always prioritizes having dinner with his family. This dedication to family meals is a key part of their daily routine, highlighting the importance they place on spending time together.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

'Resignations 2, trophies 0': Memes flood internet after Babar Azam quits ODI T20i captaincy

'Resignations 2, trophies 0': Memes flood internet after Babar Azam quits ODI T20i captaincy

'Gone to Adani's pocket': LoP Rahul Gandhi claims BJP govt intends to snatch away pensions from Agniveers

'Gone to Adani's pocket': LoP Rahul Gandhi claims BJP govt intends to snatch away pensions from Agniveers

Coldplay's lead singer Chris Martin makes huge announcement, says band will retire after...

Coldplay's lead singer Chris Martin makes huge announcement, says band will retire after...

Israel strikes Houthi targets in Yemen after targeting Hezbollah in Lebanon

Israel strikes Houthi targets in Yemen after targeting Hezbollah in Lebanon

Delhi Police detain Sonam Wangchuk, 150 Ladakhis again after release, indefinite fast continues

Delhi Police detain Sonam Wangchuk, 150 Ladakhis again after release, indefinite fast continues

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet actress who was linked to Pakistani cricketer, flopped in Bollywood, still charges Rs 5 crore per film; is worth...

Meet actress who was linked to Pakistani cricketer, flopped in Bollywood, still charges Rs 5 crore per film; is worth...

How pigeon exposure can cause severe lung diseases, all you need to know

How pigeon exposure can cause severe lung diseases, all you need to know

Unseen cars previously owned by Dhirubhai Ambani, Ratan Tata and JRD Tata

Unseen cars previously owned by Dhirubhai Ambani, Ratan Tata and JRD Tata

10 thirst trap pics of Nora Fatehi

10 thirst trap pics of Nora Fatehi

7 delicious Navratri dishes without onion and garlic

7 delicious Navratri dishes without onion and garlic

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement