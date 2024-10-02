This is Mukesh Ambani's favourite food that costs just Rs 60, you will be SURPRISED to know what it is

Every Sunday, the Indian billionaire treats himself to a breakfast of idli sambhar at home.

Mukesh Ambani is not only one of the wealthiest individuals in India but also ranks among the richest globally. As the chairman of Reliance Industries, a conglomerate with ventures in petrochemicals, refining, and oil and gas exploration, Ambani has a net worth of USD 80.7 billion (Rs 7.65 lakh crore). According to Forbes Magazine, he is listed among the top 10 richest people in the world. In this story we will discuss about Mukesh Ambani's favourite food, and you will be surprised to know what he likes. This food is a well-known staple food in South India, any guesses?

Mukesh Ambani has a fondness for South Indian cuisine, especially idli sambhar. One of his favorite places to enjoy this delicacy is Café Mysore, a well-known South Indian restaurant located at Kings Circle in Matunga, Mumbai. This eatery is close to the Institute of Chemical Technology (ICT), where Ambani earned his BE degree in chemical engineering. Every Sunday, the Indian billionaire treats himself to a breakfast of idli sambhar at home.

According to reports, Mukesh Ambani employs a chef with a monthly salary of approximately ₹2 lakh. In addition to this, the chef also receives benefits such as health insurance and educational support for their family. This investment in top culinary talent underscores the value Mukesh Ambani places on high-quality food and family dining experiences. Nita Ambani, Mukesh's wife, revealed in an interview that, despite his hectic schedule, Mukesh always prioritizes having dinner with his family. This dedication to family meals is a key part of their daily routine, highlighting the importance they place on spending time together.