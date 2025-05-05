Ambani’s love for Dhokla shows that he values simple and homey food.

Mukesh Ambani, one of the richest people in the world, is known for his success in business and his lavish lifestyle. However, when it comes to food, he enjoys something simple and traditional. His favourite food is a Gujarati dish called Dhokla, which costs only Rs 230.

Dhokla is made from rice and chickpea flour. It is steamed and is light and fluffy. This dish is a popular snack in Gujarat and is often served with chutney and spices like mustard seeds and curry leaves. Its simple taste and healthy nature make it a favourite for many, including Ambani.

Mukesh Ambani enjoys Dhokla from Mysore Cafe, a well-known South Indian restaurant in Matunga, Mumbai. The café is famous for serving South Indian dishes like idli and dosa, but it also makes a special version of Dhokla. The price of Dhokla at this café is only Rs 230, which is surprisingly affordable for a billionaire like Ambani. This dish brings back memories of his childhood and is something he enjoys despite his wealth.

Ambani’s love for Dhokla shows that he values simple and homey food. Even though he can afford the best and most expensive dishes, he still enjoys something as simple as Dhokla. He often takes this dish with him on his travels and even had it flown to him once while he was in Paris for a business meeting.

This story shows that even the richest people enjoy small pleasures, and for Mukesh Ambani, Dhokla is one of those pleasures.

