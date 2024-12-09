Mukesh Ambani has often talked about his food habits and favourite snacks. But do you know about a 60-year-old Mumbai-based Gujarati snacks shop that is loved by the Ambani family.

Mukesh Ambani is the chairman and largest shareholder of Reliance Industries, thus making him one of the richest people in Asia and the world. While he enjoys a luxurious lifestyle in Antilia, the second most expensive residence in the world, he remains grounded in his culinary preferences, often indulging in street food and traditional homemade meals.

The Ambani couple Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani follow a strict vegetarian diet and often opt for traditional homemade meals. Mukesh Ambani reportedly enjoys Gujarati-style dal every evening for dinner, highlighting their commitment to wholesome and culturally rooted cuisine.

In interviews, Mukesh Ambani has often talked about his food habits and favoured snacks. But do you know about a 60-year-old Mumbai-based Gujarati food shop that is liked by the Ambani family and even M.F. Husain?

The snack shop, which is 110 square feet, opened for business in 1963. Minakshi Jhaveri, a single mother who wished to make some money for her kids, started Swati Snacks. When the store first opened, there were just four tables and four goods, all of which cost four annas. However, Meenakshi never would have imagined that her little business would grow into a network of restaurants with multiple locations and a monthly revenue of around Rs 4 crore.

Swati Snacks has been well-liked by many food lovers. According to businessman Mukesh Ambani, his family has been a regular customer of their weekly offerings for three generations. While the musical mastermind Zakir Hussain loved their delicious Dahi Batata Puris, well-known artist M.F. Hussain was known to maintain a Sunday night custom of indulging in Sev Puris. Snacks inspired by street food, like as Sev Puri, Pani Puri, and Dahi Batata Puri, are particularly popular with Mukesh Ambani. 'Punky,' a meal prepared with rice flour and boiled in banana leaves, is another favourite. This well-liked dish, which costs about Rs 230, has come to represent Mukesh Ambani's frequent restaurant orders.

Being featured in Asia's 50 Best Restaurants' Essence of Asia collection is a testament to Swati Snacks' outstanding recognition. Ravinder Bhogal and Prateek Sadhu, two Michelin-starred chefs, have lauded the eatery, which recently made headlines around the world when Apple CEO Tim Cook was spotted eating a vada pav there.

The restaurant has been primarily run by women for centuries. Despite not knowing how to cook, Asha, Minakshi Jhaveri's daughter, took over the business after her mother passed away in 1979 and transformed it. The restaurant had a contemporary makeover in 2000, keeping its essential features while adding bright yellow dishes and an open kitchen.