This is Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's favourite street food joint, know Ambanis' most-liked dish, it costs only...

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Oct 05, 2024, 05:53 PM IST

Nita Ambani, Chairperson of Reliance Foundation and wife of billionaire Mukesh Ambani, recently visited Varanasi to offer an invitation to Lord Shiva at the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple, in anticipation of her younger son Anant Ambani’s upcoming wedding to Radhika Merchant. Dressed in a graceful pink saree, she also attended the Ganga Aarti at Dashashwamedh Ghat, accompanied by designer Manish Malhotra. Speaking with ANI, Nita Ambani said, "I offered prayers to Lord Shiva. I feel very blessed. I came here with the invitation for Anant and Radhika's wedding to present it to the almighty. It’s been ten years since my last visit, and I am pleased to see the development here."

During her stay in the holy city, Nita Ambani also visited a renowned local chaat shop, where she enjoyed some of Varanasi's popular street food. Commenting on the experience, she shared, "Mukesh would have loved it," referring to her husband Mukesh Ambani’s love for street food. Mukesh Ambani is a regular patron at Mumbai’s Swati Snacks, a spot he frequents weekly for his favorite treats.

Swati Snacks, a beloved quick-service restaurant in Mumbai, holds a special place in the hearts of the Ambani family. Known for its authentic Gujarati cuisine, the restaurant has been a family favorite for three generations. Asha Jhaveri, the current owner of Swati Snacks, mentions in her autobiography, "Three generations of the Ambani family cannot live without ordering from Swati Snacks every week."

Founded in 1963 by Asha’s mother, Minakshi, Swati Snacks has expanded significantly from a single outlet to four locations—two in Mumbai and two in Ahmedabad—along with a cloud kitchen. The menu offers a rich selection of traditional dishes, including Mukesh Ambani’s preferred snacks such as sev puri, paani puri, and dahi batata puri.

The Ambanis’ bond with Swati Snacks is strong and enduring. Asha Jhaveri fondly recalls the frequent visits of Mukesh and Nita Ambani to the restaurant. "Mukesh and Nita Ambani used to visit our joint quite frequently and would often stand in the queue to get in. Now, they mostly order takeaways. We recognise their staff by their uniform when they come to pick up the food," she shared with the South China Morning Post.

The restaurant's continued success can be attributed to its dedication to quality and consistency. Chef Mayur Gupta of Curry & Co. notes, "Multigenerational eateries survive by consistently delivering good food that diners want to return to. They rely on fresh local produce, source their spices and masalas locally, often roast and hand pound them in their kitchens, and employ local cooks who understand the nuances of the region’s cuisine."

Swati Snacks offers a variety of dishes, including satpadi roti, gatta nu shaak, and fada ni khichdi. One of the most popular items is panki, a favorite of Mukesh Ambani, priced at around Rs 230. This dish, made from rice flour and steamed in a plantain leaf, has become widely popular.

Reflecting on her mother’s influence, Asha Jhaveri shares, "Her chaat had people licking their fingers. Her famous hand-churned pumpkin ice cream had people clamouring for its recipe. So when she opened the eatery, both items were incorporated into its menu."

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
