Since it launched in 2005, YouTube has transformed the way we engage with video content, providing the largest collection of videos online. Users can easily discover various channels, watch, like, share their favourite videos, and subscribe to channels they love. Along with platforms like Facebook, X, and TikTok, YouTube has cultivated a massive user base, making it the second-largest search engine globally, right after Google.

Have you ever wondered which videos have the most views on YouTube? With countless viral sensations, YouTube is dominated by catchy songs and captivating content. While there is no shortage of videos, which ones have truly captured the world's attention?

Forbes India's report on the "Top 10 most-viewed videos on YouTube in 2024" reveals that the "Baby Shark Dance" song holds the number one spot, having accumulated over 15 billion views worldwide. With a total of 15.33 billion views, it is the most-watched video on the platform.

Following closely is "Despacito," a song by Daddy Yankee and Luis Fonsi, which has racked up 8.59 billion views. The third and fourth spots are occupied by "Johny Johny Yes Papa," which has achieved 6.98 billion views, and "Bath Song," which has reached 6.92 billion views, respectively.

The prestigious list also features "Shape of You," a hit song by English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran. It holds the seventh spot with 6.37 billion views on YouTube.