The 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR Uhlenhaut Coupe achieved the status of the most valuable car in the world after breaking the previous record of $70 million set by a 1963 Ferrari 250 GTO in 2018.

The Rolls-Royce La Rose Noire Droptail is currently the world's most expensive car, priced at approximately $30 million (around Rs 252 crore). However, despite this record, there exists another car that was sold for a significantly higher amount.

The 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR Uhlenhaut Coupe set a Guinness World Record as the most expensive car ever sold at auction, fetching an incredible $142 million (around Rs 1,100 crore) in May 2022 at the Mercedes-Benz Museum in Stuttgart, Germany. This vintage vehicle is at least four times more costlier than the world's most expensive car.

According to the Guinness World Record, the car was designed by engineer Rudolf Uhlenhaut for the Mercedes-Benz Silver Arrows racing team. It featured a lightweight body paired with the engine from the company's championship-winning W196 Formula One car.

The car boasts a 3.0-liter straight-eight engine and a top speed of 180 miles per hour (290 km/h).

When it was first launched, the 300 SLR Uhlenhaut Coupe was the fastest road car in the world. It was engineered as a street-legal version of the W 196 R grand prix car.

The 300 SLR is regarded as one of the most stunning cars ever made, featuring a sleek front and a offset bulge on the bonnet.

