This is most expensive 'Sky Mansion’ in Bengaluru, no match for Mukesh Ambani's Rs 15000 crore Antilia, it is worth Rs..

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Big drama at Shan Masood's press conference, PCB director says, 'Pakistan ka captain baitha…'

Meet superstar who asked for food from reporter after winning National Award, had slept on footpath, now owns...

Meet IITian, whose first salary at TCS was Rs 1300, left job, cracked UPSC exam and became IAS officer, he is...

'Unacceptable': Rahul Gandhi reacts to Sonam Wangchuk, over 100 Ladakhis detention at Delhi border

'Don't troll': Priyanka Chopra shares 'awkward pre-teen era' photo with boy cut hairstyle

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Big drama at Shan Masood's press conference, PCB director says, 'Pakistan ka captain baitha…'

Big drama at Shan Masood's press conference, PCB director says, 'Pakistan ka captain baitha…'

Meet superstar who asked for food from reporter after winning National Award, had slept on footpath, now owns...

Meet superstar who asked for food from reporter after winning National Award, had slept on footpath, now owns...

Meet IITian, whose first salary at TCS was Rs 1300, left job, cracked UPSC exam and became IAS officer, he is...

Meet IITian, whose first salary at TCS was Rs 1300, left job, cracked UPSC exam and became IAS officer, he is...

Impressive educational qualifications of Parineeti Chopra

Impressive educational qualifications of Parineeti Chopra

People of these blood groups are said to be best life partner

People of these blood groups are said to be best life partner

NASA shares mind-blowing images of Mars

NASA shares mind-blowing images of Mars

Bengaluru Viral News: सोने के लिए मिले 9 लाख रुपये, बेंगलुरु की महिला की यूं लगी लॉटरी

Bengaluru Viral News: सोने के लिए मिले 9 लाख रुपये, बेंगलुरु की महिला की यूं लगी लॉटरी

'Aaj Ki Raat'गाने पर मेट्रो में जमकर नाची लड़की, तमन्ना के स्टेप्स से जीता दिल, Video viral

'Aaj Ki Raat'गाने पर मेट्रो में जमकर नाची लड़की, तमन्ना के स्टेप्स से जीता दिल, Video viral

Shocking Video: चीन में फटा सीवर, 30 फुट उछला इंसानी 'पॉट्टी' का फव्वारा, फिर लोगों पर हुई ऐसी 'बारिश'

Shocking Video: चीन में फटा सीवर, 30 फुट उछला इंसानी 'पॉट्टी' का फव्वारा, फिर लोगों पर हुई ऐसी 'बारिश'

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
10 thirst trap pics of Jacqueliene Fernandez

10 thirst trap pics of Jacqueliene Fernandez

7 basic things astronauts can't do in space

7 basic things astronauts can't do in space

7 unknown facts about Mithun Chakraborty, Dadasaheb Phalke Awardee

7 unknown facts about Mithun Chakraborty, Dadasaheb Phalke Awardee

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Meet superstar who asked for food from reporter after winning National Award, had slept on footpath, now owns...

Meet superstar who asked for food from reporter after winning National Award, had slept on footpath, now owns...

Govinda accidentally shoots himself in the leg with revolver, rushed to hospital

Govinda accidentally shoots himself in the leg with revolver, rushed to hospital

Baahubali with Prabhas, Vikramarkudu with Ravi Teja, RRR with Ram Charan, now Jr NTR? Decoding SS Rajamouli's 'curse'

Baahubali with Prabhas, Vikramarkudu with Ravi Teja, RRR with Ram Charan, now Jr NTR? Decoding SS Rajamouli's 'curse'

HomeViral

Viral

This is most expensive 'Sky Mansion’ in Bengaluru, no match for Mukesh Ambani's Rs 15000 crore Antilia, it is worth Rs..

Antilia, also known as ‘Ambani Tower,’ sprawls over 400,000 square feet with a staggering height of 570 feet, encompassing 27 floors.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Oct 01, 2024, 10:41 AM IST

This is most expensive 'Sky Mansion’ in Bengaluru, no match for Mukesh Ambani's Rs 15000 crore Antilia, it is worth Rs..
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Business tycoons are known for their extravagant housing choices. When discussing a luxurious lifestyle one name that consistently comes to mind is Mukesh Ambani. With an estimated net worth of Rs 948,860 crores, Mukesh Ambani is the richest person in India. He is a business tycoon and a family man passionate about providing a luxurious lifestyle for his loved ones. His mansion, Antilia, is a monument to his extravagance and architectural vision. It is situated in South Mumbai's affluent Altamount Road neighbourhood. Let's explore some intriguing and little-known details about this famous home.

The Mallya mansion-style penthouse is situated atop Kingfisher Towers, the residences in UB City, which are being constructed on a 4.5-acre plot of land that formerly held his ancestral home. It is erected on a massive cantilever slab. The penthouse is built to a height of around 400 feet.

It is situated on levels 34 and 35 of the Kingfisher Towers and covers an area of more than 40,000 square feet. The house has an infinity pool, two private lifts, and a 360-degree viewing platform.

The home is estimated to be worth an incredible $20 million, or about Rs 167 crores, as per report by Mint. It also demonstrates that Ambani's Antilia, at over Rs 15,000 crores, remains the most expensive house in India.

The $20 million mansion is a true masterpiece. Still, the building was completed at the same time that Vijay Mallya encountered financial troubles with the government and eventually fled to the UK, so his family was never allowed to move into it.

Mallya has been on the run in the UK since 2016 following his $1 billion bank loan default. He is still being sought for extradition by the Indian government so that he can answer to charges of fraud and money laundering there.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Mukesh Ambani's BIG gift to shareholders, Reliance earns Rs 53652 crore in just 5 days

Mukesh Ambani's BIG gift to shareholders, Reliance earns Rs 53652 crore in just 5 days

Microsoft employee earns Rs 2.5 crore for working 15-20 hours a week? Viral post sparks debate

Microsoft employee earns Rs 2.5 crore for working 15-20 hours a week? Viral post sparks debate

'People are losing...': Video of girl dancing to 'Aaj Ki Raat' in metro sparks online debate, watch

'People are losing...': Video of girl dancing to 'Aaj Ki Raat' in metro sparks online debate, watch

'Unacceptable': Rahul Gandhi reacts to Sonam Wangchuk, over 100 Ladakhis detention at Delhi border

'Unacceptable': Rahul Gandhi reacts to Sonam Wangchuk, over 100 Ladakhis detention at Delhi border

Mohammad Yousuf resigns as Pakistan national selector but what could be the 'personal reason'

Mohammad Yousuf resigns as Pakistan national selector but what could be the 'personal reason'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

10 thirst trap pics of Jacqueliene Fernandez

10 thirst trap pics of Jacqueliene Fernandez

7 basic things astronauts can't do in space

7 basic things astronauts can't do in space

7 unknown facts about Mithun Chakraborty, Dadasaheb Phalke Awardee

7 unknown facts about Mithun Chakraborty, Dadasaheb Phalke Awardee

7 things to keep under your pillow for money and luck

7 things to keep under your pillow for money and luck

10 thirst trap pics of Janhvi Kapoor

10 thirst trap pics of Janhvi Kapoor

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement