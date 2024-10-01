This is most expensive 'Sky Mansion’ in Bengaluru, no match for Mukesh Ambani's Rs 15000 crore Antilia, it is worth Rs..

Antilia, also known as ‘Ambani Tower,’ sprawls over 400,000 square feet with a staggering height of 570 feet, encompassing 27 floors.

Business tycoons are known for their extravagant housing choices. When discussing a luxurious lifestyle one name that consistently comes to mind is Mukesh Ambani. With an estimated net worth of Rs 948,860 crores, Mukesh Ambani is the richest person in India. He is a business tycoon and a family man passionate about providing a luxurious lifestyle for his loved ones. His mansion, Antilia, is a monument to his extravagance and architectural vision. It is situated in South Mumbai's affluent Altamount Road neighbourhood. Let's explore some intriguing and little-known details about this famous home.

The Mallya mansion-style penthouse is situated atop Kingfisher Towers, the residences in UB City, which are being constructed on a 4.5-acre plot of land that formerly held his ancestral home. It is erected on a massive cantilever slab. The penthouse is built to a height of around 400 feet.

It is situated on levels 34 and 35 of the Kingfisher Towers and covers an area of more than 40,000 square feet. The house has an infinity pool, two private lifts, and a 360-degree viewing platform.

The home is estimated to be worth an incredible $20 million, or about Rs 167 crores, as per report by Mint. It also demonstrates that Ambani's Antilia, at over Rs 15,000 crores, remains the most expensive house in India.

The $20 million mansion is a true masterpiece. Still, the building was completed at the same time that Vijay Mallya encountered financial troubles with the government and eventually fled to the UK, so his family was never allowed to move into it.

Mallya has been on the run in the UK since 2016 following his $1 billion bank loan default. He is still being sought for extradition by the Indian government so that he can answer to charges of fraud and money laundering there.