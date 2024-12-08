It outperformed premium trains like Vande Bharat Express, Shatabdi Express, Tejas Express, and Rajdhani Express in earnings for November 2024

The Prayagraj Express (12417/12418), operating between Prayagraj and New Delhi, has set a new record for revenue generation during the festive season. It outperformed premium trains like Vande Bharat Express, Shatabdi Express, Tejas Express, and Rajdhani Express in earnings for November 2024.

According to reports, in November, the Prayagraj Express earned Rs 6.6 crore, carrying 43,388 passengers from Prayagraj to New Delhi and 47,040 passengers on the return journey. This impressive performance made it the most preferred choice for both regular and VIP travelers. The train runs daily, departing New Delhi at 10:10 AM and arriving in Prayagraj at 7:00 AM the next day.

Several other trains also saw significant revenue during this period:

Prayagraj Humsafar Express (12275/12276)

Revenue: Rs 5.2 crore | Passengers: 55,481

Anand Vihar Terminal Humsafar Express (22437/22438)

Revenue: Rs 3.7 crore | Passengers: 41,797

New Delhi–Varanasi Vande Bharat Express (22435/22436)

Revenue: Rs 2.2 crore | Passengers: 16,899

Varanasi–New Delhi Vande Bharat Express

Revenue: Rs 2.4 crore | Passengers: 16,823

The festive season saw an unprecedented surge in train travel demand, with general compartments packed to capacity. Managing the large crowds on platforms and trains posed challenges for the Railway Protection Force (RPF). To ensure passenger safety and smooth operations, the RPF implemented special crowd-control measures.