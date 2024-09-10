This is India's shortest expressway, has 34 toll booths on 29 km road, it connects...

With its modern infrastructure and unique design, the Expressway has significantly improved connectivity between the two cities

The Dwarka Expressway has become a lifeline for residents of Delhi and Gurugram. Spanning a total of 29 km, with 18.9 km running through Gurugram and 10.1 km through Delhi, this 16-lane expressway was built to ease traffic congestion in the region.

As the country’s first elevated expressway, it offers a smooth, flyover-like experience, allowing commuters to bypass ground-level traffic. With construction costs surpassing Rs 9,000 crores, the project includes a 23 km elevated section and a 4 km underground stretch.

One of the expressway’s most unique features is the Multi-Utility Corridor, where the road becomes a four-level structure. This includes an underpass, a service lane, a flyover, and the expressway at the highest level, ensuring efficient movement of vehicles.

The Dwarka Expressway also holds the record for the widest toll plaza in the country, with 34 toll booths, the most on any Indian expressway.

Meanwhile, the toll charges for cars, jeeps, and vans are Rs 105 for a one-way trip and Rs 155 for a round trip. Buses and trucks are charged Rs 355 one-way and Rs 535 for a round trip.

