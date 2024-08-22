This is India's second most expensive house, owner's father was once richer than Mukesh Ambani, situated near Antilia

It features lavish amenities, including two swimming pools, five levels of parking, a helipad, spa facilities, a gym, and a home theatre.

Mukesh Ambani is the richest person in the country with a massive net worth of Rs 958923 crore, lives with his family in the famous house Antilia which is considered the country's most expensive home. Designed by the esteemed architectural firm Perkin&Will and constructed by Australia's Leighton Asia, Antilia is a 27-story residential tower located at Altamount Road, South Mumbai.

Boasting over 400,000 square feet of living space, the tower is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, including a sprawling theater, spa, massive swimming pool, health center, high-speed elevators, snow room, garage for over 160 vehicles, and three helipads. Notably, it is built to withstand earthquakes of up to eight on the Richter Scale.

However, on the luxurious Altamount Road in Mumbai, there is another magnificent residence belonging to Gautam Singhania, the Chairman and Managing Director of Raymond Group.

Gautam Singhania’s private residence, JK House, is located on the prestigious Altamount Road, known as India’s Billionaires’ Row, JK House is a neighbor to Ambani’s Antilia, showcasing luxury and grandeur.



Singhania’s 30-story marvel, valued at approximately Rs 6,000 crores, offers two swimming pools, five floors of parking space, a helipad, spa, gym, and a home theatre, among other amenities.

Though most people are familiar with Gautam Singhania as the chairman and managing director of the Raymond Group. Raymond Group has a market capitalization of about Rs 14280 crore, few people are aware of his father, Vijaypat Singhania. Vijaypat was once the head of the entire Raymond empire and now resides in a rented flat. Vijaypat was once richer than Anil Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, and other well-known billionaires.