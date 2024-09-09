This is India's wealthiest village, it has 17 banks, FDs worth..., it is situated in...

In a quiet corner of Gujarat, a village holds a secret that rivals some of India’s biggest cities—Madhapar has amassed a mind-boggling Rs 7,000 crore in fixed deposits. How did a rural community manage to accumulate such wealth? The answer lies not just in local prosperity but in the village’s deep connections to families living thousands of miles away.

Madhapar, nestled in Gujarat’s Kachchh district, is home to around 32,000 residents. But this isn’t your ordinary village. Behind its well-maintained roads, schools, and temples lies an incredible financial network, with 17 banks serving the local population. This impressive banking infrastructure has attracted significant wealth, making Madhapar the wealthiest village in Asia. But where does this money come from?

The wealth of Madhapar can be traced to its strong ties with Non-Resident Indians (NRIs), primarily settled in Africa. Over 1,200 families from Madhapar have relocated abroad but maintain deep connections to their roots. They send a large portion of their earnings back home, converting foreign currencies into Indian rupees and depositing them in the village’s banks and post offices. This influx of wealth has created a unique financial ecosystem that keeps the village thriving.

In addition to NRI contributions, agriculture plays a vital role in Madhapar's economy. The village is renowned for its production of mangoes, sugarcane, and corn, which not only supports local consumption but also generates income through exports.

With its combination of strategic financial contributions from NRIs and a robust agricultural foundation, Madhapar has created a model of rural affluence that is unparalleled in Asia.