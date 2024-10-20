This train with the most stops in India, makes 111 stops on its 37-hour journey between Howrah and Amritsar covering 1910 kilometers.

Indian Railways is known for its extensive network that connects every corner of the country, transporting passengers across diverse landscapes—from the majestic mountains to arid deserts, and from coastal regions to the serene valleys of Jammu and Kashmir. Whether for short journeys or long travels, the railways offer a variety of trains, including some that run non-stop and others that stop at nearly every station. One remarkable train stands out for having the most stops in India: the Howrah-Amritsar Mail.

The Howrah-Amritsar Mail operates between Howrah in West Bengal and Amritsar in Punjab, making an impressive total of 111 stops during its journey. Covering a distance of 1,910 kilometers, this train embarks on a 37-hour journey that allows passengers to get on and off at various stations along the route. The extensive number of stops makes it a convenient option for travelers looking to board the train at different locations.

Traveling through five states—West Bengal, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Punjab—the Howrah-Amritsar Mail serves major stations such as Asansol, Patna, Varanasi, Lucknow, Bareilly, Ambala, Ludhiana, and Jalandhar. At these larger stations, the train typically halts for longer periods, giving passengers ample time to board. In contrast, at smaller stations, the stops are brief, lasting only 1 to 2 minutes.

The train's schedule is thoughtfully designed to accommodate a large number of passengers. It departs from Howrah Station at 7:15 PM, arriving in Amritsar at 8:40 AM on the third day. On its return journey, the train leaves Amritsar at 6:25 PM, reaching Howrah Station at 7:30 AM on the third day.

In addition to its extensive stops, the Howrah-Amritsar Mail offers reasonably priced tickets, making it an affordable travel option for many. The ticket fares are as follows: Rs. 695 for Sleeper Class, Rs. 1,870 for Third AC, Rs. 2,755 for Second AC, and Rs. 4,835 for First AC.

Overall, the Howrah-Amritsar Mail not only showcases the vast connectivity of Indian Railways but also serves as a vital link for passengers traveling between these two significant cities. Its unique combination of numerous stops and affordable fares makes it a popular choice among travelers.

