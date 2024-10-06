Twitter
Jaishankar meets Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu, says, 'confident that his talks with PM Modi will...'

Anil Ambani RISES as value of his company goes up by Rs 24,000 crore, it is...

Weather update: Amid monsoon withdrawals in other states, Delhi-NCR continues to face warm temperatures till...

Meet woman, who built her company from zero to Rs 10000000, became CEO at 24, not from IIT, IIM, her business is...

IND vs PAK, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: India beat Pakistan by 6 wickets to earn two crucial points

This is India's slowest train, passes through forests, 250 bridges, in 5 hours it covers a distance of...

It was proposed in 1854, but due to the difficult mountain terrain, construction only began in 1891 and finished in 1908.

Shweta Singh

Updated : Oct 06, 2024, 07:07 PM IST

This is India's slowest train, passes through forests, 250 bridges, in 5 hours it covers a distance of...
India is famous for its vast railway network, but one train stands out for its slow pace. The Nilgiri Mountain Railway, known as India’s slowest train, covers just 46 km in 5 hours. While this may seem slow, the journey is truly special and worth every moment.

Starting from Mettupalayam and ending at Ooty, the Nilgiri Mountain Railway is a UNESCO World Heritage site. The train takes you through stunning landscapes, including lush tea gardens, dense forests, and rocky hills. It passes through many tunnels and over 100 bridges, offering beautiful views along the way. The most breathtaking sights are found between Mettupalayam and Coonoor, where you can truly appreciate the beauty of the Nilgiri Hills.

History

The railway has a rich history. It was proposed in 1854, but due to the difficult mountain terrain, construction only began in 1891 and finished in 1908. The train’s vintage wooden coaches are painted blue and cream, giving it a charming, old-fashioned feel.

The train has four wooden coaches, with 72 seats in First Class and 100 seats in Second Class. In 2016, a fourth coach was added to meet the rising demand from tourists. Passengers can relax and enjoy the views during the leisurely ride.

How to book tickets

You can book your tickets online through the IRCTC website. The Nilgiri Mountain Railway gets busy during holidays and weekends, so it’s best to book in advance to secure your seat.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
