The vast network of Indian Railways connects every corner of the country. From the picturesque view of the mountains to magnificent deserts, the rail network is everywhere!

While the constant enhancement of technology is offering the fastest trains nowadays, India's slowest train often makes the headlines with its interesting features and facts. The Howrah-Amritsar Mail- the slowest train in India - has an impressive total number of 111 stops during its journey. Covering a distance of 1,910 kilometers, the train operates between Howrah in West Bengal and Amritsar in Punjab.

The train embarks on a 37-hour journey, allowing passengers to get on and off at various stations along the route. The huge number of stops makes it convenient for passengers looking to board the train at different locations.

The train travels through five states including - West Bengal, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Punjab - with the major stations being Asansol, Patna, Varanasi, Lucknow, Bareilly, Ambala, Ludhiana, and Jalandhar. At these major stations, the train stays for longer time, providing the passengers with a plethora of time to deboard.

What are the ticket prices?

The Howrah-Amritsar train offers affordable priced tickets, making it a convenient option for many. The charge for the sleeper class is Rs 695, Rs 1,870 for Third AC, Rs 2,755 for Second AC and Rs 4,835 for First AC.

It departs from Howrah Station at 7:15 PM, and arrives in Amritsar at 8:40 AM on the third day. On its return journey, the train leaves Amritsar at 6:25 PM and reaches Howrah at 7:30 AM on the third day.