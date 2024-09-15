Viral

This is India's most profitable train, generates Rs 1,76,06,66,339 annually, not Rajdhani, Shatabdi, it is...

Trains like the Rajdhani, Shatabdi, Duronto, Vande Bharat, as well as mail express and passenger trains, form the backbone of India's vast railway network. But with the high demand for train tickets, do you know which train brings in the most revenue?

Interestingly, among the most profitable trains, neither the Vande Bharat Express nor the Shatabdi Express takes the top spot. Leading the list in earnings is the Rajdhani Express, particularly the Bangalore Rajdhani Express. Train number 22692, the Bangalore Rajdhani Express, which runs between Hazrat Nizamuddin and KSR Bengaluru, was the highest revenue-generating train in the 2022-23 fiscal year. It transported 509,510 passengers and brought in approximately ₹1,76,06,66,339 for Indian Railways. Following closely is the Sealdah Rajdhani Express, which connects Kolkata to New Delhi. Train number 12314 carried 509,164 passengers and earned ₹1,28,81,69,274 in revenue during the same period.

In third place is the Dibrugarh Rajdhani Express, operating between New Delhi and Dibrugarh. This train served 474,605 passengers last year, generating ₹1,26,29,09,697 in revenue for Indian Railways.

