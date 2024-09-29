Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

IND vs BAN: Bangladesh fan Tiger Robi sent back to Dhaka after controversy over Kanpur incident

Men are made villains very fast: What is happening between Gaurav Taneja and Ritu Rathee?

This is India's most luxurious train, price starts from Rs 400000 onwards, runs from...

Two films clashed at the box office, one with superstars was huge flop, other with debutants was superhit, movies were..

ENG vs AUS: Harry Brook scripts history, breaks Virat Kohli's world record in ODI series vs Australia

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
In pics: Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar, Wamiqa Gabbi, Badshah raise glam quotient at GQ Best Dressed Awards 2024

In pics: Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar, Wamiqa Gabbi, Badshah raise glam quotient at GQ Best Dressed Awards 2024

IND vs BAN: Bangladesh fan Tiger Robi sent back to Dhaka after controversy over Kanpur incident

IND vs BAN: Bangladesh fan Tiger Robi sent back to Dhaka after controversy over Kanpur incident

Men are made villains very fast: What is happening between Gaurav Taneja and Ritu Rathee?

Men are made villains very fast: What is happening between Gaurav Taneja and Ritu Rathee?

How long can a king cobra live?

How long can a king cobra live?

10 places to visit in Jammu And Kashmir

10 places to visit in Jammu And Kashmir

10 places to visit in Himachal Pradesh

10 places to visit in Himachal Pradesh

'Aaj Ki Raat'गाने पर मेट्रो में जमकर नाची लड़की, तमन्ना के स्टेप्स से जीता दिल, Video viral

'Aaj Ki Raat'गाने पर मेट्रो में जमकर नाची लड़की, तमन्ना के स्टेप्स से जीता दिल, Video viral

Shocking Video: चीन में फटा सीवर, 30 फुट उछला इंसानी 'पॉट्टी' का फव्वारा, फिर लोगों पर हुई ऐसी 'बारिश'

Shocking Video: चीन में फटा सीवर, 30 फुट उछला इंसानी 'पॉट्टी' का फव्वारा, फिर लोगों पर हुई ऐसी 'बारिश'

Trending News: बॉस ने नाश्ता नही��ं देने पर छीन ली थी नौकरी, चीनी कंपनी को इस कारण वापस लेना पड़ा काम पर

Trending News: बॉस ने नाश्ता नहीं देने पर छीन ली थी नौकरी, चीनी कंपनी को इस कारण वापस लेना पड़ा काम पर

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
In pics: Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar, Wamiqa Gabbi, Badshah raise glam quotient at GQ Best Dressed Awards 2024

In pics: Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar, Wamiqa Gabbi, Badshah raise glam quotient at GQ Best Dressed Awards 2024

10 thirst trap pics of Disha Patani

10 thirst trap pics of Disha Patani

10 thirst trap pics of Nushrratt Bharuccha

10 thirst trap pics of Nushrratt Bharuccha

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Two films clashed at the box office, one with superstars was huge flop, other with debutants was superhit, movies were..

Two films clashed at the box office, one with superstars was huge flop, other with debutants was superhit, movies were..

Meet Amitabh Bachchan's 'daughter' who called Bollywood a 'fish market': 'I have to pay my bills'

Meet Amitabh Bachchan's 'daughter' who called Bollywood a 'fish market': 'I have to pay my bills'

'Dil Aashna Hai' reunion at IIFA 2024: Shah Rukh Khan bows down to mentor Hema Malini

'Dil Aashna Hai' reunion at IIFA 2024: Shah Rukh Khan bows down to mentor Hema Malini

HomeViral

Viral

This is India's most luxurious train, price starts from Rs 400000 onwards, runs from...

The Maharaja Express offers various accommodation options, ranging from Deluxe Cabins to the lavish Presidential Suite.

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Sep 29, 2024, 08:04 PM IST

This is India's most luxurious train, price starts from Rs 400000 onwards, runs from...
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

In a country where trains are often considered the "ride of the common man," providing affordable transportation to over 20 million people daily, there exists a unique exception that breaks this mold. Enter the Maharaja Express, India's most opulent train, where the cost of a ticket can rival the price of a 2BHK apartment in the nation's capital. Launched in 2010, the Maharaja Express is not only the most expensive train in India but also holds the distinction of being Asia’s priciest. With its unmatched luxury, this train offers a travel experience on par with five-star hotels, making even a comfortable salary seem insufficient for the ride. Its interiors are a magnificent fusion of royal elegance and modern comfort, offering passengers a one-of-a-kind journey.

The Maharaja Express offers various accommodation options, ranging from Deluxe Cabins to the lavish Presidential Suite. Passengers can enjoy world-class amenities, including live TV, mini bars, air conditioning, and deluxe bathrooms with showers. Each suite is meticulously designed to give passengers a royal experience, ensuring they feel like royalty throughout their trip.

The train embarks on eight-day tours, starting from Delhi and covering iconic destinations like Agra, Ranthambore, Jaipur, Bikaner, Jodhpur, Udaipur, before concluding in Mumbai. It operates on four unique routes, allowing travelers to choose their ideal journey.

Ticket prices vary depending on the route and class of accommodation. For example, a double occupancy Deluxe Cabin on the Delhi-Agra-Ranthambore-Jaipur-Delhi route is priced at approximately ₹4,13,210. Prices climb steeply for more luxurious options, with the Presidential Suite on the same route costing up to ₹11,44,980. For longer journeys, such as the Delhi-Jaipur-Ranthambore-Fatehpur Sikri-Agra-Khajuraho-Varanasi-Delhi route, the cost of the Presidential Suite can soar to ₹21,03,210. To reserve a spot on this extravagant train, travelers can visit the official Maharaja Express website, where they can secure their passage for an extraordinary journey of unparalleled luxury. The Maharaja Express remains a symbol of elite travel, offering an experience that blends historical grandeur with modern luxury, outshining even the finest five-star hotels.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Ulajh OTT release: When, where to watch Janhvi Kapoor-starrer spy thriller

Ulajh OTT release: When, where to watch Janhvi Kapoor-starrer spy thriller

A school drop-out today has a net worth of Rs 45650 crore, his story is literally 'explosive'

A school drop-out today has a net worth of Rs 45650 crore, his story is literally 'explosive'

Meet man, who once worked as waiter once, now richer than Mukesh Ambani, Adani, Tata, his net worth is...

Meet man, who once worked as waiter once, now richer than Mukesh Ambani, Adani, Tata, his net worth is...

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann diagnosed with infectious disease Leptospirosis, here's what you should know

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann diagnosed with infectious disease Leptospirosis, here's what you should know

Tamil Nadu cabinet rejig: MK Stalin's son Udhayanidhi Stalin is Deputy CM, Senthil Balaji back as minister

Tamil Nadu cabinet rejig: MK Stalin's son Udhayanidhi Stalin is Deputy CM, Senthil Balaji back as minister

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar, Wamiqa Gabbi, Badshah raise glam quotient at GQ Best Dressed Awards 2024

In pics: Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar, Wamiqa Gabbi, Badshah raise glam quotient at GQ Best Dressed Awards 2024

10 thirst trap pics of Disha Patani

10 thirst trap pics of Disha Patani

10 thirst trap pics of Nushrratt Bharuccha

10 thirst trap pics of Nushrratt Bharuccha

From Nissan Magnite Facelift to Kia EV9: Top car launches in October 2024

From Nissan Magnite Facelift to Kia EV9: Top car launches in October 2024

10 thirst trap pics of Ananya Panday

10 thirst trap pics of Ananya Panday

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement