This is India's most luxurious train, price starts from Rs 400000 onwards, runs from...

In a country where trains are often considered the "ride of the common man," providing affordable transportation to over 20 million people daily, there exists a unique exception that breaks this mold. Enter the Maharaja Express, India's most opulent train, where the cost of a ticket can rival the price of a 2BHK apartment in the nation's capital. Launched in 2010, the Maharaja Express is not only the most expensive train in India but also holds the distinction of being Asia’s priciest. With its unmatched luxury, this train offers a travel experience on par with five-star hotels, making even a comfortable salary seem insufficient for the ride. Its interiors are a magnificent fusion of royal elegance and modern comfort, offering passengers a one-of-a-kind journey.

The Maharaja Express offers various accommodation options, ranging from Deluxe Cabins to the lavish Presidential Suite. Passengers can enjoy world-class amenities, including live TV, mini bars, air conditioning, and deluxe bathrooms with showers. Each suite is meticulously designed to give passengers a royal experience, ensuring they feel like royalty throughout their trip.

The train embarks on eight-day tours, starting from Delhi and covering iconic destinations like Agra, Ranthambore, Jaipur, Bikaner, Jodhpur, Udaipur, before concluding in Mumbai. It operates on four unique routes, allowing travelers to choose their ideal journey.

Ticket prices vary depending on the route and class of accommodation. For example, a double occupancy Deluxe Cabin on the Delhi-Agra-Ranthambore-Jaipur-Delhi route is priced at approximately ₹4,13,210. Prices climb steeply for more luxurious options, with the Presidential Suite on the same route costing up to ₹11,44,980. For longer journeys, such as the Delhi-Jaipur-Ranthambore-Fatehpur Sikri-Agra-Khajuraho-Varanasi-Delhi route, the cost of the Presidential Suite can soar to ₹21,03,210. To reserve a spot on this extravagant train, travelers can visit the official Maharaja Express website, where they can secure their passage for an extraordinary journey of unparalleled luxury. The Maharaja Express remains a symbol of elite travel, offering an experience that blends historical grandeur with modern luxury, outshining even the finest five-star hotels.