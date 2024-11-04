VIRAL
While many families opt for printed paper invitations, a bullion trader in Firozabad, Uttar Pradesh, is transforming this custom by offering opulent wedding cards made of gold and silver, which have garnered significant attention.
Weddings in India are rich in cultural significance and are typically marked by vibrant celebrations filled with elaborate decorations, colours, music, dance, and traditional rituals. In addition to the traditional aspects, families invest considerable effort into designing stunning wedding invitation cards. Wedding invitation cards play a crucial role in establishing the tone for celebrations. Traditionally, the first invitation, referred to as the “yellow letter,” is sent by the bride’s family to the groom’s. While many families opt for printed paper invitations, a bullion trader in Firozabad, Uttar Pradesh, is transforming this custom by offering opulent wedding cards made of gold and silver, which have garnered significant attention.
Lucky Jindal, owner of Lala Ravindra Nath Kanhaiya Lal Sarafa spoke exclusively to Local 18. He noted that many people often underestimate the sentimental value of invitation cards, frequently discarding them after the event. “These invitations should be cherished as keepsakes instead of being thrown away,” he emphasized. Jindal also highlighted the importance of the yellow letter, a symbolic part of the marriage process, urging that it be treated with respect and preserved.
According to News18 report, Jindal's shop has started crafting exquisite wedding invitations that combine elegance and luxury. Adorned with intricate designs in gold and silver, these cards are rapidly gaining popularity among couples looking to leave a lasting impression. The invitations are elegantly inscribed with gold or silver lettering, enhancing their appeal.
For the first time in Firozabad, wedding cards are being made using gold and silver. These cards feature frames made from these precious metals, allowing customers to print their invitations just like traditional ones. Shopkeeper Lucky Jindal mentioned that the prices for these wedding cards range from Rs 10,000 to an impressive Rs 11 lakh.
Jindal noted that as the wedding season approaches, they have already started receiving orders for these invitation cards, with clients keen to have these luxurious options.
Notably, at Rs 11 lakh, these wedding invitation cards are one of the most expensive cards ever produced in India.
“We’re receiving requests for various designs, and the demand for these high-end cards is growing rapidly. People are looking for something unique that reflects their personal style and the significance of the occasion," he added.
The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.
Kriti Sanon avoids posing with rumoured boyfriend Kabir Bahia at Mumbai airport, video goes viral
This is world's most expensive house, twice price of Mukesh Ambani's Antilia, it is located in...
Meet man worked as barber, now owns more than 400 cars, including Mercedes Maybach, Rolls Royce Ghost, he is...
SC to hear today Delhi govt's plea against vesting LG with power to appoint...
Meet woman who began her career with CRPF, later cracked UPSC exam to become IPS officer, currently posted in...
Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Rohit Sharma to skip first Test against Australia? India captain gives BIG update
Viral video: Girl’s sizzling dance to ‘Taareefan’ song earns praise from netizens, watch
Will Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and other senior players be dropped from the team? Report makes huge claim
Watch: Elderly couple's heartwarming dance at Mohit Chauhan's Patna concert goes viral
Ghaziabad courtroom incident: Delhi, UP Bar Councils call for strike today against police assault on lawyers
This is India’s most expensive wedding card, made from real gold and silver, it costs Rs…
Singham Again vs Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 box office battle day 3: Ajay Devgn, Kartik Aaryan films cross Rs 100 crore but...
Amaran box office collection day 4: Sivakarthikeyan-starrer becomes highest-grossing film in his career, earns Rs...
Viral video: Men’s mid-air stunt, twerk on Mumbai local train leaves netizens in splits, watch
Amid divorce rumours with Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai calls Salman Khan 'sexiest, most gorgeous man' in viral video
Kartik Aaryan reveals details about his new 'girlfriend': 'Her name is...'
Delhi pollution: Air quality worsens in capital, AQI worst in India at...
Upcoming IPOs: Swiggy among four companies to launch their IPOs in 1st week of November to raise Rs...
Singham Again movie review: Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh's high octane actioner
Pune: 35-year-old man killed by speeding car while bursting firecrackers on Diwali, video surfaces
‘Karma hit back’: Pakistani fans react after India suffers first-ever home whitewash against New Zealand
Aishwarya Rai's biggest flop was rejected by Priyanka Chopra, ruined director's career, didn't earn even Rs 10 crore
Shah Rukh Khan makes BIG revelation on his birthday, says he has quit...
'Kang Tae-Moo Tripathi or...' Indian couple plans to name newborn baby over K-drama series, post goes viral
‘Against the principles of…’: Vijay-led TVK passes resolution against One Nation One Election
Watch: Two Delhi traffic police personnel dragged for 20 metres, case filed
Delhi-NCR pollution: Targeted measures enforced under GRAP for 16 days from...
Amid affair rumous with Nimrat Kaur, Simi Garewal defends Abhishek Bachchan; deletes post later: 'Men are accused of...'
AUS vs PAK Live Streaming: When and where to watch Australia vs Pakistan 1st ODI in India?
Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train update: Key milestone achieved with completion of 9 river bridges between…
Viral video: Man casually lies on Delhi metro floor, leaves netizens divided
Decomposed body of Kannada filmmaker Guruprasad found hanging in Bengaluru apartment, suicide suspected
'No justification for..' J-K CM Omar Abdullah reacts to Srinagar terrorist attack
Who is Sunil Lulla, on whom Sebi imposed Rs 5000000 fine for violating market norms?
Concerns mount as Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma struggle with poor form, report reveals troubling statistics
Shah Rukh Khan asks Priyanka Chopra to marry him in viral video; netizens say 'how insulted Gauri...'
'How sure are we he hit it?': AB de Villiers fumes at Rishabh Pant's controversial dismissal in Mumbai Test
Meet woman, wife of CEO who leads Rs 1.92 lakh crore company, known for glamorous and stylish life, she is...
This bank's UPI services will NOT work for two days in November due to...; check details
Arjun Kapoor's Ravana overpowers Ajay Devgn's Rama in Rohit Shetty's Ramayana-inspired Singham Again
'As a batter and captain...': Rohit Sharma's strong reaction after series whitewash against New Zealand
Shah Rukh Khan spotted wearing one of the most expensive watches in the world, it costs Rs...
Delhi Pollution: National capital's PM 2.5 Levels 13% higher than previous Diwali, reports suggest
J-K: Five injured after terrorists attack Srinagar weekly market with grenades
Mukesh Ambani's Reliance earns Rs 15393 crore during festive season, market cap reaches Rs...
Meet IAS officer, Tina Dabi's mother who cracked UPSC exam too, once worked as IES officer, later left due too...
Shah Rukh Khan sends food boxes for Mumbai police cops outside Mannat on 59th birthday, video goes viral
This city that gives maximum number of IAS officers, its not Mumbai, Kolkata, the UPSC hub is...
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's emotional message for people of Wayanad: 'When my brother was facing...'
Margot Robbie welcomes baby boy with husband Tom Ackerley
'Are there no civilised people left?' Internet fumes over video showing Noida man assaulting woman, WATCH
'Khud ki tarif karne...': Arjun Kapoor's gratitude note for Singham Again triggers netizens' reactions
Cardi B reacts after Elon Musk calls her 'puppet' over her speech in Kamala Harris' support: 'I am product of...'
Union Home Minister Amit Shah unveils BJP Jharkhand manifesto, promises to drive out Bangladeshi infiltrators
How can India qualify for WTC final after humiliating whitewash against New Zealand
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh's baby girl has Sania Mirza connect, Bollywood couple reveals....
Bigg Boss 18: THIS actor replaces Salman Khan, to host reality show for...
WTC 2023-25 points table update after New Zealand's historic Test series win over India
IND vs NZ test: India lose against New Zealand by 25 runs, lost test series at home after…
Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos solidifies position as world's second richest by selling Rs 24900 crore in...
'Vibe hai': Indonesian siblings 'Dilbar' rendition leaves Big Boss fame amazed
IND vs NZ test: Recap of BGT? Rishabh Pant last hope as India close to whitewash at home after...
Rajpal Yadav loses his cool, snatches journalist's phone, SHOCKING video goes viral
Viral video: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3's Rajpal Yadav gets miffed, snatches phone of journalist who asked him about..., WATCH
Warch: Land Rover bitten by Hippo, tourists witness intense faceoff as..., video goes viral
IND vs NZ: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma disappoint again in Mumbai Test, end series with less than 100 runs
Taapsee Pannu says she wasn't paid much for Dunki, male actors 'cast someone who won't overshadow them'
Fake IPS officer's epic dance to Bhojpuri song takes internet by storm, watch viral video
'Fake drama': Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik celebrate their son Izhaan's birthday in Dubai; netizens troll Pak cricketer due
WI vs ENG: Shai Hope goes past Babar Azam, Virat Kohli in elite list with 17th ODI century
'If he doesn't resign...': Mumbai police receives threat call for UP CM Yogi Adityanath
IPL 2025: KKR CEO reveals reason that led to Shreyas Iyer's exit from franchise
HM Amit Shah releases BJP's 'Sankalp Patra' for Jharkhand assembly polls
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan recalls when she was announced Miss World 1994: 'We had rehearsals for...'
US Presidential Election 2024: Kamala Harris recalls her 'Indian' mother, draws ire from netizens due to...
Drunk UP man call police over 250 grams missing potatoes, demands...,WATCH
Kartik Aaryan says somebody scratched him on the sets of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, he asks ‘if it was…’
Meet Jay Parikh, new senior executive of Microsoft, worked as head of engineering at Meta, he will report to...
Kiran Rao says Aamir Khan knows 'nothing' about son Azad's school: 'When we were married, I was...'
Trouble for Anil Ambani: SEBI issues demand notice of Rs 1540000000 over...
Nvidia to replace rival Intel in Dow Jones indices by November 8
Isha Ambani Vs Eiesha Bharti Pasricha: Know their net worth, college, academic qualifications
Salman Khan remembers designer Rohit Bal, says...
Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan's Weekend Ka Vaar timing changed, details inside
Bhai Dooj 2024: Date, shubh muhurat, timings, rituals, significance
Delhi AQI touches 400: Many times over WHO limit, pollution in 'severe' category
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan says she rejected Shah Rukh Khan's film because Abhishek Bachchan wasn't...
Four children among six injured in attack on Gaza vaccination centre
IIT students launch dustbin in air using firecracker, WATCH viral video
IPL 2025: Why were KKR deducted Rs 69 crore from mega auction purse despite spending Rs 57 crore on retentions?
Happy Bhai Dooj 2024: Top 50 wishes, What'sApp messages, quotes to share with your loved ones
Meet doctor-turned-IAS officer, who was denied class 12 admit card, cracked UPSC exam in fourth attempt, he is...
IND vs NZ: Shubman Gill surpasses Cheteshwar Pujara in elite WTC list led by Rohit Sharma
Meet woman, who married 'Asia’s most eligible bachelor', daughter-in-law of one of the richest men in world, she is...
Amid divorce rumours of Aishwarya, Abhishek Bachchan, video of Jaya announcing his engagement with Karisma goes viral
Meet IAS officer, son of a tailor, failed three times before cracking UPSC exam, later secured AIR...
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 vs Singham Again box office battle day 2: Ajay's film earns Rs 85 cr, Kartik's film mints Rs 72 cr
DNA TV Show: Hindus in Bangladesh unite against fundamentalism
‘Another example of…’: MEA on Canada labelling India ‘cyber adversary’
KL Rahul to be re-acquired by Lucknow Super Giants? Coach Justin Langer reveals IPL 2025 auction strategy