Weddings in India are rich in cultural significance and are typically marked by vibrant celebrations filled with elaborate decorations, colours, music, dance, and traditional rituals. In addition to the traditional aspects, families invest considerable effort into designing stunning wedding invitation cards. Wedding invitation cards play a crucial role in establishing the tone for celebrations. Traditionally, the first invitation, referred to as the “yellow letter,” is sent by the bride’s family to the groom’s. While many families opt for printed paper invitations, a bullion trader in Firozabad, Uttar Pradesh, is transforming this custom by offering opulent wedding cards made of gold and silver, which have garnered significant attention.

Lucky Jindal, owner of Lala Ravindra Nath Kanhaiya Lal Sarafa spoke exclusively to Local 18. He noted that many people often underestimate the sentimental value of invitation cards, frequently discarding them after the event. “These invitations should be cherished as keepsakes instead of being thrown away,” he emphasized. Jindal also highlighted the importance of the yellow letter, a symbolic part of the marriage process, urging that it be treated with respect and preserved.

According to News18 report, Jindal's shop has started crafting exquisite wedding invitations that combine elegance and luxury. Adorned with intricate designs in gold and silver, these cards are rapidly gaining popularity among couples looking to leave a lasting impression. The invitations are elegantly inscribed with gold or silver lettering, enhancing their appeal.

For the first time in Firozabad, wedding cards are being made using gold and silver. These cards feature frames made from these precious metals, allowing customers to print their invitations just like traditional ones. Shopkeeper Lucky Jindal mentioned that the prices for these wedding cards range from Rs 10,000 to an impressive Rs 11 lakh.

Jindal noted that as the wedding season approaches, they have already started receiving orders for these invitation cards, with clients keen to have these luxurious options.

Notably, at Rs 11 lakh, these wedding invitation cards are one of the most expensive cards ever produced in India.

“We’re receiving requests for various designs, and the demand for these high-end cards is growing rapidly. People are looking for something unique that reflects their personal style and the significance of the occasion," he added.

