This is India's most expensive sweet with a whopping price of Rs 50,000/kg, here's why

As Lucknow gears up for the festive season, Chhappan Bhog, a renowned sweet shop, has unveiled a confectionery masterpiece called "Exotica." This luxurious mithai is made from the finest nuts and dried fruits from around the world, garnished with 24-carat gold.

Lucknow, the city known for its Nawabi grandeur, is now home to a sweet sensation that's not just a treat for the taste buds but also a status symbol. As the festive season approaches, one of the city's most famous sweet shops, Chhappan Bhog, has introduced a confectionery masterpiece called "Exotica" that's capturing the imagination of residents and visitors alike.

Exotica, a mithai of unparalleled opulence, has been delighting the elite and sweet enthusiasts since 2009. Crafted with the utmost precision and extravagance, it boasts the finest selection of nuts and dried fruits sourced from various corners of the globe, adorned with the ultimate embellishment: 24-carat gold.

This sweet journey began over a decade ago when a customer's special request prompted Chhappan Bhog to create something extraordinary. Since then, Exotica's demand has been on an upward trajectory, becoming a symbol of extravagance and indulgence.

The meticulous creation of Exotica involves a carefully curated blend of nuts, each with its unique origin. It features pine nuts from Kinnaur, Mamra almonds from Iran, pistachios from Afghanistan, macadamia nuts from South Africa, hazelnuts from Turkey, and saffron from the enchanting valleys of Kashmir. Each piece is then meticulously garnished with a layer of 24-carat gold.

The price of this indulgent mithai starts at Rs 2,000 for a set of four pieces, making it a luxury confectionery item that's beyond the reach of most. For those looking to make a grand statement or gift extravagance during weddings and festivals, the price can escalate significantly, reaching Rs 50,000 for a box of 100 pieces.

Ravindra Kumar, the owner of Chhappan Bhog, notes that while the larger boxes are often reserved for grand occasions, the shop consistently sells three to four sets of the Rs 2,000 box every day. Each piece of Exotica weighs approximately 10 grams, and individually, it is priced at Rs 500.