This is India's most expensive sweet with a whopping price of Rs 50,000/kg, here's why

Headlines

This star gave 30 solo hits before age 30, more than SRK, Salman, Amitabh combined; critics didn't praise him until...

Ayaan Ali Bangash, Amaan Ali Bangash, Brinda Miller say 'we worship our audience'| Exclusive

41-year-old man working in Indian Army opens fire on Sealdah-New Delhi Rajdhani Express

Viral video: Pune boy orders food from Zomato and gets a ride back home – here's how

Israel-Hamas war: Elon Musk's X removes hundreds of Hamas-affiliated accounts, says no place for...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This star gave 30 solo hits before age 30, more than SRK, Salman, Amitabh combined; critics didn't praise him until...

Ayaan Ali Bangash, Amaan Ali Bangash, Brinda Miller say 'we worship our audience'| Exclusive

41-year-old man working in Indian Army opens fire on Sealdah-New Delhi Rajdhani Express

Thyroid: Superfoods to gain weight in hyperthyroidism

Dhak Dhak, Jawan and more: 9 films you can watch in theatres for Rs 99 on National Cinema Day

Motivational quotes by Paresh Rawal

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Rakshabandhan 2023: Budget-friendly gift ideas for sisters

'Mohabbat ki Dukan': Rahul Gandhi shares beautiful pictures from his Ladakh trip

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares priceless moments with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie in her 'August magic' diaries

Israel-Hamas war: Israelis in southern part of nation starts fleeing homes for safer hideouts

Israel Hamas War: Justin Bieber removes Gaza post; 'praying for Israel', sparks online debate

Ind vs Afg: Rohit Sharma hits 31st ODI century as India wins 2nd Match of world cup 2023, beats Afg

This star gave 30 solo hits before age 30, more than SRK, Salman, Amitabh combined; critics didn't praise him until...

Ayaan Ali Bangash, Amaan Ali Bangash, Brinda Miller say 'we worship our audience'| Exclusive

'Chew on that buddy': Saba Azad reacts after trolls call her 'mad' for ‘weird’ dance during ramp walk

HomeViral

Viral

This is India's most expensive sweet with a whopping price of Rs 50,000/kg, here's why

As Lucknow gears up for the festive season, Chhappan Bhog, a renowned sweet shop, has unveiled a confectionery masterpiece called "Exotica." This luxurious mithai is made from the finest nuts and dried fruits from around the world, garnished with 24-carat gold.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 13, 2023, 09:32 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Lucknow, the city known for its Nawabi grandeur, is now home to a sweet sensation that's not just a treat for the taste buds but also a status symbol. As the festive season approaches, one of the city's most famous sweet shops, Chhappan Bhog, has introduced a confectionery masterpiece called "Exotica" that's capturing the imagination of residents and visitors alike.

Exotica, a mithai of unparalleled opulence, has been delighting the elite and sweet enthusiasts since 2009. Crafted with the utmost precision and extravagance, it boasts the finest selection of nuts and dried fruits sourced from various corners of the globe, adorned with the ultimate embellishment: 24-carat gold.

This sweet journey began over a decade ago when a customer's special request prompted Chhappan Bhog to create something extraordinary. Since then, Exotica's demand has been on an upward trajectory, becoming a symbol of extravagance and indulgence.

The meticulous creation of Exotica involves a carefully curated blend of nuts, each with its unique origin. It features pine nuts from Kinnaur, Mamra almonds from Iran, pistachios from Afghanistan, macadamia nuts from South Africa, hazelnuts from Turkey, and saffron from the enchanting valleys of Kashmir. Each piece is then meticulously garnished with a layer of 24-carat gold.

The price of this indulgent mithai starts at Rs 2,000 for a set of four pieces, making it a luxury confectionery item that's beyond the reach of most. For those looking to make a grand statement or gift extravagance during weddings and festivals, the price can escalate significantly, reaching Rs 50,000 for a box of 100 pieces.

Ravindra Kumar, the owner of Chhappan Bhog, notes that while the larger boxes are often reserved for grand occasions, the shop consistently sells three to four sets of the Rs 2,000 box every day. Each piece of Exotica weighs approximately 10 grams, and individually, it is priced at Rs 500.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Israel’s new strategy: PM Netanyahu joins hands with opposition; ‘emergency govt’ to hit back at Palestine

Ratna Pathak Shah says Bollywood’s best-known films are ‘frame-by-frame copies’ of Hollywood movies: 'We had no real...'

South India's biggest flop, led by superstar, lost Rs 170 crore at box office; it's not Adipurush, Acharya, Liger, Cobra

'It will have strong, adverse impact...': Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on crude oil amid Israel-Hamas conflict

Microsoft completely blocks Windows 7 keys from activating Windows 11

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Rakshabandhan 2023: Budget-friendly gift ideas for sisters

'Mohabbat ki Dukan': Rahul Gandhi shares beautiful pictures from his Ladakh trip

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares priceless moments with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie in her 'August magic' diaries

Inside photos from Kareena Kapoor's house party with Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Natasha Poonawalla, Amrita go viral

Ananya Panday is Suhana Khan’s ‘dreamy girl’ in yellow floral dress, netizens call her ‘sunshine’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE