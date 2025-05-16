Vivek Express is India’s longest train journey, covering 4,189 km from Dibrugarh to Kanyakumari in 75 hours across 9 states.

Have you ever thought of experiencing the longest adventure in India? Spanning throughout the length of the Indian subcontinent, from the far northeast to the southernmost tip, this superb adventure begins in Dibrugarh, Assam, and ends in Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu. The way that connects these two corners of India is referred to as the Vivek Express — the longest-running train within the Indian Railways network.

The Dibrugarh–Kanyakumari Vivek Express was delivered within the 2011-12 Railway Budget, and it was released in honour of Swami Vivekananda’s 150th birth anniversary. Since then, this train has been serving as an image of countrywide unity, connecting India’s numerous landscapes, languages, and cultures.

The journey covers 189 kilometers in about seventy-five hours, resulting in more than three days of non-stop journey. It passes through 9 Indian states: Assam, Nagaland, Bihar, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu. The train makes fifty-nine scheduled stops along the way, giving passengers a glimpse into the coronary heart and soul of India's nation-state, towns, coasts, and hills.

With 19 coaches, inclusive of AC and Sleeper lessons, the Vivek Express caters to a huge range of passengers. It isn't an everyday train — it runs most effectively twice per week, particularly on Tuesdays and Saturdays from Dibrugarh. The train departs at 7:25 PM and reaches Kanyakumari on the fourth day at 10:00 PM, after a protracted but lovely journey through India’s backbone.

Apart from connecting main areas, the train gives an unforgettable experience. Travelers witness the lush green tea gardens of Assam, the rice fields of Bihar, coastal stretches in Andhra Pradesh, and the serene beauty of Kerala’s backwaters — a multi-functional experience. For railway fans and adventurers, this is an experience they would not want to miss.

Whether you’re a traveller, pilgrim, or simply a person curious about India’s railways, the Vivek Express remains a proud image of the widespread distances.