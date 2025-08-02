This is India's largest airport, with one of Asia's longest runways, not Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, it is in...

Indira Gandhi International Airport at Delhi is the second largest with an area of 5,106 acres.

For millions of Indians, airports have become a necessary part of travel, whether for work-related daily commutes, family holidays, or business visits. India's airports have expanded quickly in recent years to accommodate more traffic, more demanding schedules, and increased international connectivity. This change is evident not only in the addition of additional terminals or quicker check-in times, but also in the nationwide development of airport infrastructure.

With the construction of new terminals, quicker check-in times, and significant infrastructural developments, Indian airports are currently growing quickly.

India's second-largest airport

With a total area of 5,106 acres, New Delhi Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) is the second-largest airport in India, despite being one of the busiest in the world and frequently named the finest in South Asia and India.

India's largest airport

With a total area of more than 5,500 acres, Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) is the largest airport in the nation. It also has one of Asia's longest runways, measuring 4,260 meters.

Goa with two biggest airports

Goa is famous for having two of the biggest airports in India in terms of area: Manohar International Airport, which spans 2,132 acres, and Goa International Airport, often called Dabolim Airport, which spans 1,700 acres.

Although the majority of India's biggest airports are found in its major cities, smaller city airports like Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport in Nagpur and Birsa Munda Airport in Ranchi are also included in the list of the nation's largest airports by area.

Top 10 largest airports in India by area