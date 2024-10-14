This is one of India's oldest and busiest, serves as a major transport hub with extensive facilities and a rich history dating back to 1854.

Howrah railway station is one of India's oldest and busiest railway stations, representing a significant achievement for the Indian Railways. Established in the 1850s, it showcases the country’s rich railway history and continues to be a vital transport hub in the eastern part of India. The station's expansive layout includes 23 platforms, making it the largest railway station in terms of platform count and passenger handling capacity across the nation. Every day, more than 10.5 lakh people pass through Howrah station, reflecting its role as a key gateway connecting West Bengal to the rest of the country.

The station is well-equipped to handle the high volume of passengers, with organized platforms that ensure smooth train arrivals and departures. Given the number of daily commuters, its infrastructure is crucial to maintaining efficient railway services in the region. The large red brick building is not only functional but also a landmark, with its colonial-style architecture and dome creating an iconic image that represents the city's heritage.

The history of Howrah station dates back to its first train journey, which took place on August 15, 1854, when the station commenced commercial train services from Howrah to Hooghly, covering a distance of 24 miles. The train made stops at Bally, Serampore, and Chandannagore, marking the beginning of regular railway services in India. The station's design was crafted by British architect Halsey Ricardo, combining colonial influences with indigenous architectural elements.

Today, the station falls under the Eastern Railway's Howrah Division, which is the oldest division among the four—Howrah, Sealdah, Asansol, and Malda. The division connects travelers to several important tourist destinations such as Shantiniketan, Belur Math, Tarapith, Tarakeswar, Nabadwip Dham, and Bardhaman, among others.

To maintain safety and cleanliness, the station is regularly monitored by a group of senior supervisors. A special cleanliness drive is conducted every day to keep hygiene standards high. The station’s security is bolstered by a team of ticket checkers, railway police, and task forces that work together to ensure the safety of passengers and detect unauthorized activities.

Howrah station also excels in providing state-of-the-art facilities, including advanced electronic information boards, emergency lighting, signage, and an efficient drainage system. It maintains a high punctuality rate for daily commuter services, with 99% of local EMU trains running on time. Additionally, new amenities like an e-taxi system and a dedicated taxi stand have been introduced to improve passenger connectivity.

The station’s history is preserved in a museum that showcases the evolution of Indian Railways, complemented by green lawns and bollard lighting. Howrah station was the first among metropolitan cities to be recognized as a "green railway station" by the Indian Green Building Council, further cementing its place as a symbol of progress and history.

