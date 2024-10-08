Twitter
This is India's longest train route covering 4189 kms in 75 hours, not Rajdhani, Shatabdi, Vande Bharat, Tejas, Duranto

This four-day journey covers over 4,000 kilometres, making it the longest train route in the country

Shivam Verma

Updated : Oct 08, 2024, 08:42 AM IST

This is India's longest train route covering 4189 kms in 75 hours, not Rajdhani, Shatabdi, Vande Bharat, Tejas, Duranto
Have you ever wondered which train covers the longest distance in India? The answer lies in the Vivek Express, which embarks on a remarkable journey from Dibrugarh in Assam to Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu. This four-day journey covers over 4,000 kilometres, making it the longest train route in the country.

The Dibrugarh–Kanyakumari Vivek Express was introduced in the 2011-12 railway budget to honour the 150th birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda. Since then, it has been a vital service for many passengers across India.

The train covers an impressive 4,189 kilometres in just 75 hours. During its journey, the Vivek Express passes through nine states: Assam, Nagaland, Bihar, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu. It also halts at 59 stations, offering breathtaking views along the way.

Running twice a week, the train operates on Tuesdays and Saturdays. It departs from Dibrugarh at 7:25 PM and reaches Kanyakumari on the fourth day at 10:00 PM.

With 19 coaches, the Vivek Express provides a reliable and long-distance travel option, benefiting people across several states. It’s an essential part of the Indian Railway network, connecting the far corners of the country while showcasing its diverse landscapes.

