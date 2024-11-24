It stands as a reminder of the country’s early steps in air transportation, paving the way for the modern airports we rely on today

Flights have revolutionised transportation, making international travel faster and easier. Airports play a crucial role in enabling this convenience. India is home to many remarkable airports, but do you know where the country’s first airport is located? Let’s explore its history.

India’s first airport is the Juhu Aerodrome, established in 1928 in Mumbai. Initially known as the Vile Parle Aviation Club, it was a landmark in Indian aviation history. The airport welcomed its first flight in 1932, which travelled from Karachi to Mumbai, with renowned industrialist JRD Tata on board.

Located in Mumbai’s upscale Juhu area, the aerodrome no longer operates commercial flights. It is now used for VIP flights and helicopter services. During World War II, Juhu Aerodrome served as Mumbai’s primary airport, primarily for military purposes.

In 2010, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) proposed extending the runway into the sea to accommodate larger aircraft, but the Ministry of Environment and Forests denied approval. Today, the airport handles around 100 helicopter operations daily and can accommodate six helicopters at a time.

Efforts to convert Juhu Aerodrome into a commercial airport were unsuccessful. The location faced persistent challenges, including waterlogging during monsoons, which disrupted landings, and weak soil, increasing the risk of accidents.

Despite its limitations, Juhu Aerodrome remains a significant part of India’s aviation history. It stands as a reminder of the country’s early steps in air transportation, paving the way for the modern airports we rely on today.