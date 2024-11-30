Priced at an astounding ₹10,000 per serving, this cocktail stands as a testament to the heights of sophistication. Created by acclaimed mixologist Yangdup Lama, the Jewel of Tansen is a symphony of rare and premium ingredients.

In the world of luxury indulgence, cocktails often steal the spotlight, and India has just raised the bar with a creation that marries opulence and artistry in a single glass. Introducing the Jewel of Tansen, a drink that isn’t just a beverage but an experience, crafted to leave an indelible mark on the discerning palate.

Priced at an astounding ₹10,000 per serving, this cocktail stands as a testament to the heights of sophistication. Created by acclaimed mixologist Yangdup Lama, the Jewel of Tansen is a symphony of rare and premium ingredients. It begins with Ajwa dates sourced directly from Al-Medina in Saudi Arabia, their sweetness harmonized with the earthy crunch of Italian pine nuts. Truffle-infused vermouth adds an umami depth, while the pièce de résistance, a generous pour of Royal Salute 21-year-old whisky, lends its signature richness. To crown this masterpiece, a gold-leaf ice cube glimmers in the center, making each sip an opulent affair.

What truly sets this cocktail apart is its theatrical presentation. Served under a smoked glass bell jar, the unveiling is as mesmerizing as the drink itself. A swirl of aromatic vapors escapes, adding to the mystique and drawing diners into its enchanting spell. Inspired by the legendary Indian musician Tansen, whose artistry could summon rain with his melodies, this cocktail aims to evoke a similar awe through its meticulous craftsmanship.

Available exclusively at Tansen, a fine-dining establishment in Hyderabad owned by the Ohri’s group, this signature drink epitomizes luxury. Aman Ohri, the visionary behind the restaurant, has honored his father’s legacy by redefining hospitality with creations that push boundaries. The venue’s regal interiors, combined with impeccable service, create an ambiance that complements the grandeur of its offerings.

For aficionados of high-end mixology and seekers of unique experiences, the Jewel of Tansen isn’t just a drink; it’s a celebration of artistry, culture, and indulgence. If you’re ready to immerse yourself in a blend of extraordinary flavors and unmatched elegance, this cocktail is waiting to dazzle your senses.